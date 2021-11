An effort to recall four of the Mequon-Thiensville school district's board members failed Tuesday evening, with all four retaining their seats by a roughly 58-42 margin. Wisconsin has seen recall efforts in 16 school districts over the past two years. Some prompted the targeted board members to resign, but only Mequon-Thiensville has garnered enough signatures to make it onto the ballot so far. Two other efforts are still underway — an effort to recall Sparta board member Nancy Sikorski has another two weeks, and the petition to recall two Manitowoc board members has a Dec. 3 deadline to gather signatures. The attempted recall of several Stevens Point school board members didn't get enough signatures by its Tuesday deadline.

MEQUON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO