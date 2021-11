Ever since Saratoga Springs voted to keep its commission form of government intact in November 2020, Saratoga Living has been focusing in on the duties of each of the city’s five commissioners to give Saratogians a better idea of how their local politicos operate. And it’s all come down to this: Election Day is Tuesday, November 2, and each commissioner’s seat is up for grabs. Here, we recap our commissioner coverage from the last year so that you can be as informed as possible ahead of this year’s vote.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO