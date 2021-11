Junior Kelly Samano and sophomore Ary Ledet have led St. Augustine to one of the school’s best starts in recent memory and have already helped the Lady Knights clinch a postseason berth. Samano and Ledet are the Lady Knights 1-2 power at the net and have taken St. Augustine to new heights. Currently St. Augustine is in the second place in TAPPS District 3-2A with a 5-2 record as it heads into the final stretch of the season.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO