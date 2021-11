MINNEAPOLIS — The first discovery of dismembered body parts happened the morning of June 17. But the mystery actually began the night before with a knock on a window. "It started out what sounded more like a knock, like, 'Boom, boom, smash,'" said a man who lived in the home, who asked his name not be used for fear of retribution from the still at-large killer. "I went outside with my dog and we kind of walked around the property."

