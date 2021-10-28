CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Australian gay footballer Cavallo 'overwhelmed' by support

By Martin PARRY, Handout
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtzL1_0cexzEAd00
Australian midfielder Josh Cavallo has received strong support after saying that he was gay /ADELAIDE UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB/AFP

Australian midfielder Josh Cavallo said that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of global support after coming out as the only known gay men's footballer playing in a top-flight league.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia's A-League, said on social media on Wednesday: "I'm a footballer and I'm gay."

His decision to go public won plaudits throughout the footballing world and beyond, with legendary Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tweeting: "You are a champion. Football is for everyone. Big respect."

Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Gerard Pique and David de Gea all tweeted their support.

"Huge respect to Josh for doing this," tweeted Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

"It's courageous and shares an important message that everyone deserves to be themselves no matter what."

Major clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan all applauded Cavallo, as did world governing body FIFA, while Spanish giants Barcelona thanked him for "taking a huge step forward".

"Your courage contributes to normalising diversity in the world of sports," Barcelona said.

Cavallo even caught the attention of prominent US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who tweeted to her 77 million followers: "I'm sending him a whole lot of love today."

Cavallo, who has represented Australia at under-20 level, said he was stunned by the response.

"I want to get a message across to the world to show that it doesn't matter who you are, what you believe in or what culture or background you come from, everyone is accepted in football," he told Sky Sports.

"It should be based on your talent, not on what you look like or believe in.

"At the end of the day we are in 2021 and it's time to change this in football. To have this day today, I'm so overwhelmed and happy with the response I've received."

- 'Still much work to do' -

Despite football's immense popularity worldwide only a few footballers have ever come out as gay, mostly after they retired to avoid the prospect of taunts from the terraces.

The first professional player to come out while still playing was Britain's Justin Fashanu in 1990, but he never found acceptance in the game and hanged himself in 1998.

A charity set up by Fashanu's family last year released a letter from an unnamed gay player in the English Premier League which highlighted how little football's culture had changed.

The player said his situation was "an absolute nightmare", adding: "I feel trapped and my fear is that disclosing the truth about what I am will only make things worse."

Andy Brennan, who played a handful of A-League games before revealing he was gay after moving to a semi-professional Australian league three years ago, praised Cavallo.

But he also questioned why gay players should have to be "brave" and "courageous".

"To simply be who we really are?" he asked in a column for Guardian Australia on Thursday.

"There is still much work to be done to ensure that sporting environments are safe and inclusive for LGBTQ+ people, so athletes like me and Josh feel it is a safe place for us to come out."

Cavallo, whose emotional video announcing he was gay has been viewed nearly seven million times in less than 24 hours, said he hoped his decision would inspire others.

"As the game of football keeps expanding, I want to help evolve the game even further and let other players in my situation feel that they're not alone," he said.

His coach at Adelaide United, Carl Veart, said it had been a tough decision for the young player given "the stigma that has gone with it (being gay) in our sport".

"I've been looking forward to this day since Josh told me. I am so happy for him and so proud that he could do that," Veart said.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Footballer Josh Cavallo on coming out as gay: 'It's my freedom day'

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has come out as gay, making him the only current top level male professional player in the world to do so. The Adelaide United player told BBC World News’ Yalda Hakim that the decision to make the announcement took a long time. "There was over six...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Andy Brennan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Football#English Football#Football Clubs#A League#Swedish#Ac Milan#Spanish#Sky Sports
geneseorepublic.com

PSG vs. RB Leipzig odds, expert picks and prediction

In the third of six Champions League group stage games, RB Leipzig (0 wins, 2 losses, 0 draws) visits PSG (1-0-1). The match is set to kick at 3 p.m. ET and will be held at Parc des Princes. Below, we preview the PSG vs. RB Leipzig odds and lines, and make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Gary Lineker and football's biggest stars unite behind Josh Cavallo he became the first openly gay male pro in the WORLD - with Barcelona's Gerard Pique saying the Australian is 'helping world of football move forward'

A-League player Josh Cavallo has come out in an emotional video posted to social media making him the world's only known gay male professional footballer actively playing. In the clip, the Adelaide United central midfielder and young Socceroos player, 21, said he has been 'hiding who he is and 'living a double life'.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Australia
ESPN

Josh Cavallo: Coming out as gay has 'taken me to a new level'

On Wednesday, Josh Cavallo was briefly the biggest player in world football. With a message posted across his and his Australian A-League Men club's social media channels, the 21-year-old Adelaide United utility altered the landscape of football around the globe with one simple sentence: "I am proud to publicly announce that I am gay."
FIFA
goal.com

Is Salah Africa's greatest Premier League player ever?

Having eclipsed Drogba's goal record, it is worth considering the Egyptian's place in the PL's African football pantheon and what makes him so unique. Despite standing at only 5ft 9in, Salah has never been one to require protection or coddling. Instead, over the course of his four years at Liverpool,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Josh Cavallo announces he's gay and the soccer world rallies in support: 'I can be my authentic self'

Josh Cavallo has announced he is gay, making the Adelaide United man the only current openly gay soccer player in top tier men's professional soccer. Cavallo, 21, made publicized his coming out in an open letter via social media and in a video posted on his team's official website where he spoke about "living a double life" and "hiding who I truly am" as well as his hopes that being "finally comfortable" will encourage others to do the same.
SOCCER
AFP

Fan anger as Chinese football risks losing another top-tier club

Hebei FC fans urged authorities to step in and save the club Tuesday after Javier Mascherano's former side threatened to become the latest Chinese football team to go bust. An official supporters' account urged authorities to intervene, saying "this kind of team -- much loved and respected -- is worth a little more attention" from the provincial sports bureau and Chinese Football Association.
FIFA
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy