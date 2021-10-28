CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Origin Orbital Habitats

NASASpaceFlight.com
 8 days ago

How many of us remember the Golden Spike lunar lander and all the hubbub it generated a decade ago? I can't see this going much differently. Will point out that this proposal is back by the second richest man in the...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

KIVI-TV

Bezos' Blue Origin loses lawsuit against NASA

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has lost its lawsuit against NASA. On Thursday, CNBC reported that the US Court of Federal Claims ruled against Bezos' space company after they sued the space agency in August over a $2.9 billion contract to build NASA's next human lunar lander. In a tweet, Bezos...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Deep Space Life Discovery Mission

What would a mission look like to visit an object or perhaps a disabled/non-functional mothership in orbit around the Sun? Could SLS or any other launch vehicles be used for a crewed deep space rendezvous of an object from outside of our solar system such as Oumuamua?. Open to additional...
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Blue Origin Eyes UAE as Possible Launch Site

The National reports that Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is eyeing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for launches of its New Shepard suborbital crew system. In an exclusive interview with The National, Brent Sherwood, senior vice president of advanced development programmes for Blue Origin, said the UAE was an “obvious choice” for a spaceport and that it was looking to expand its launch sites from the current one in El Paso, Texas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KAKE TV

Blue Origin signs deal with four Wichita aerospace companies

Blue Origin, commercial space company founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos has announced it has inked multi-year contracts with four Wichita-area aerospace companies. Accurus Aerospace Wichita, C.E. Machine Company Inc, Harlow Aerostructures LLC, and Orizon Aerostructures, LLC will work on Blue Origin's engine program, as well as their reusable heavy-lift orbital launch vehicle.
WICHITA, KS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Blue Origin, Sierra Space make plans for Orbital Reef commercial space station

Called Orbital Reef, plans to create a commercial space station in low-Earth orbit (LEO) have been announced by a consortium of companies including Blue Origin – founded by Jeff Bezos – and Sierra Space. Other organisations reportedly on board include Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Scientist

Can Blue Origin help replace the International Space Station?

Blue Origin, the space-flight firm owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is planning to build a space station – with the hopes that it could replace the International Space Station (ISS), which is reaching the end of its life. The Orbital Reef space station, which Blue Origin is developing in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
94.1 Duke FM

Blue Origin, Boeing chart course for ‘business park’ in space

(Reuters) – Billionaire Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin on Monday unveiled plans to develop a commercial space station called “Orbital Reef” with Boeing, aiming to launch the spacecraft in the second half of this decade. The venture will be built in partnership with Sierra Space, the spaceflight wing of defense contractor...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Pocket-lint.com

Blue Origin is going to build Bezos a space station

(Pocket-lint) - Jeff Bezos isn't just in a space phase, in case anyone was wondering - he's all in on space. That's been demonstrated one more by a new announcement from Blue Origin, which has confirmed that it's planning to build and operate its own space station in the next decade.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin project Jarvis - reusable NG 2nd stage

ULA don't think it is issue with RL10 powered Centaur. If it was major issue Blue would need to rethink use of BE3 on NS. Hydrogen embrittlement is a problem for reusable engines. RL10 is not a reusable engine. It's a problem, but not an insurmountable one. RL-10 engines have...
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin General Discussion Thread 4

Blue Origin could become the second U.S. rocket company to sign a cooperative agreement with the U.S. military to examine how space vehicles might be used to transport cargo around the world. “We’re in conversations with U.S. Transportation Command,” Thomas Martin, Blue Origin’s director of national security programs, said Oct....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

NASA Rover Has Found Previously Unknown Organic Molecules on Mars

Using a new on-board experiment, NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered traces of previously undetected organic molecules on Mars. None of the organic molecules identified in the sand hold unequivocal signs of life, but they do suggest the new technique, which didn't require the rover to drill, is an effective tool when it comes to searching for evidence of carbon-based molecules, which are important building blocks for life as we know it. The wet-lab experiment came about after Curiosity hit a figurative bump in the road while looking for signs of life on the red planet at the close of 2016. Just as the rover...
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA HLS (Human Landing System) Lunar Landers

Can't believe the contrast between Blue's corporate tone and that of its owner. Blue's statement was sour grapes: many words with a heavy dose of shade. Bezos's tweet was succinct, accepting, and respectful. Methinks somebody's not on the same page. With this HLS chapter presumably closed one must wonder what's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

Another section has been removed from Frankencrane. (18400.91 kB, 8256x5504 - viewed 177 times.) (19489.24 kB, 8256x5504 - viewed 146 times.) My name is NOT Maria. My name IS Mary. Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Orbital launch mount, chopsticks and the quick disconnect arm.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk posts gloating message to Jeff Bezos as SpaceX beats Blue Origin in Nasa Moon case

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company has lost a lawsuit against Nasa over a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to SpaceX, prompting Elon Musk to celebrate by posting a meme aimed at his billionaire rival.The US Federal Court of Claims ruled that the bidding process for the $2.9 billion contract, which was awarded in April, was fair.The ruling allows SpaceX to continue developing its Starship rocket for the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024. In a statement shortly after the decision was announced, Nasa said it would resume working with SpaceX “as soon as possible”.Blue...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

Still La Palma, but this time it's a photo-collage of the eruption. https: // esa.int/ESA_Multimedia / Images / 2021/11/La_Palma_volcano_zoom La Palma, unfortunately, was deserving of a photo collage. You can zoom in and clearly see the flow of lava and destruction it leaves. Senior Member. Posts: 15124. Liked: 2065. Likes...
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Power options for a Mars settlement

You need to do some reading on exo vs endothermic reactions. You say it yourself. It releases energy. Eribo is correct overall, and you specifically. The Sabatier on its own gives out energy (is exothermic) but as it is fed by the electrolysis, that requires a huge energy input, the pair of reactions loses energy overall. As hydrogen and oxygen are not available on their own on Mars, the complete reaction is the reaction pair, electrolysis+ Sabatier, that loses thermal energy. The overall system is the system of interest, from the point of view of power generation of the Martian settlement.
INDUSTRY

