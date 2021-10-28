Blue Origin Orbital Habitats

You need to do some reading on exo vs endothermic reactions. You say it yourself. It releases energy. Eribo is correct overall, and you specifically. The Sabatier on its own gives out energy (is exothermic) but as it is fed by the electrolysis, that requires a huge energy input, the pair of reactions loses energy overall. As hydrogen and oxygen are not available on their own on Mars, the complete reaction is the reaction pair, electrolysis+ Sabatier, that loses thermal energy. The overall system is the system of interest, from the point of view of power generation of the Martian settlement.
