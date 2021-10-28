CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars Wednesday: "We're trusting each other…"

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Shaquill Griffin sees a difference. Perhaps as significantly, the veteran cornerback feels a difference in the Jaguars' defense from a few weeks ago until now – and he voiced that difference Wednesday. "We're trusting each other," Griffin said. Griffin, speaking to the media Wednesday as the Jaguars...

www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed earlier today that the team reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury last week. As much as Seahawks fans hoped that they had a suitable replacement for Wilson on their roster with Geno Smith, their...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars.com

Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Seahawks

JACKSONVILLE – Each week during the 2021 season, Jaguars experts – Rick Ballou, Tony Boselli, Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Brent Martineau, John Oehser, Brian Sexton, J.P. Shadrick and Ashlyn Sullivan – will analyze the following day's Jaguars matchup. Up this week:. The Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Concussion#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Piping hot

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Zone, Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are two of the best in the NFL. The Jaguars' secondary hasn't played well in most games this year. Even so, I think the Jags have a better chance to win this game than many believe. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith just doesn't scare me. He's got some very good-to-great receivers to throw the ball to, but the Seahawks changed most of their offensive line this past offseason due to – in part – quarterback Russell Wilson's complaints about protection. If Wilson was playing QB, I would say Seattle wins easily. With him out, I see a very winnable game for the Jags. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has posted a 90-plus QBR three straight weeks, becoming only the second NFL rookie quarterback to do that since the 1970 merger. If he can do that again this week the Jags can win the game. Your thoughts?
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Friday: "Let's get real serious…"

JACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars must be at their best to win. Head Coach Urban Meyer said he has no problem with that concept for a couple of reasons. One is that it's true and another is it's the nature of the NFL. "I'm just really learning a lot about this...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Game report: Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7

SEATTLE, Wash. – Another trip to the Pacific Northwest …. … another long, long day. With the offense struggling and the defense unable to disrupt quarterback Geno Smith consistently with the game in doubt, the Jaguars never seriously contended Sunday. Smith completed his first 14 passes, the Seattle Seahawks led throughout – and dominated a 31-7 victory over the Jaguars in front of 67,243 at Lumen Field.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Robinson "day to day"

JACKSONVILLE – The Jaguars got comparatively good news Monday. Running back James Robinson, the team's leading rusher, is expected to be "day to day" with a bruised heel sustained Sunday in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Robinson did not return to the game after sustaining the injury in the second quarter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jaguars.com

Roster Moves: Jaguars sign DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to practice squad

Ledbetter has played in 20 career games after being drafted in the sixth round (205th overall) in the 2017 draft by Detroit. In 2020, he appeared in three games with Tampa Bay and recorded two tackles, including 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. The Orlando, Fla. native played two seasons at the University of Arkansas where he compiled 104 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He started 25 of 26 games played in his two seasons at Arkansas. Prior to Arkansas, Ledbetter attended Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Game that was: "This is humiliating…"

The Jaguars lost big in Seattle, and no one wanted to walk away from that fact in the postgame locker room. The general reaction to a 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field?. "This is humiliating," said linebacker Myles Jack, who hadn't played in the area since his...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy