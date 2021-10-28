CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Industrial, Edna square off for district championship

By Mike Forman
Victoria Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoaches hate for players to look ahead in their schedule. They constantly preach the mantra of focusing solely on the game at hand. But Industrial coach Jamie Dixon and Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell admit Week 10 of the season has always been on their minds. A likely possibility will...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Ohio State legacy loses his black stripe

The Buckeyes are a recruiting machine that has been having spectacular success. Their 2021 recruiting class was ranked No. 2 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings and their 2022 class of 16 current commitments is ranked No. 4 in the country in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings at this point.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Unfortunate ending for Toledo native Bryce Mitchell

The play of the season came just a few minutes before the hurdle heard ‘round Lucas County. Bryce Mitchell, a senior wide receiver from Bowsher, had a one-handed 28-yard touchdown catch that attracted oohs and ahhs from the college football populace and gave Toledo a 13-3 lead in a must-win game against Western Michigan.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dixon
evangelinetoday.com

Panthers, Bulldogs square off with much on line

Since the inception of its football program, Pine Prairie has had only two constants on its football schedule: Mamou and Ville Platte. When Ville Platte and Pine Prairie have played, it has been a series dominated by the Bulldogs. Over the course of 14 games between the schools, Pine Prairie has won one game. It’s with that history, and two teams that have been down on their luck that the two…
FOOTBALL
frankenmuthathletics.com

Eagles – Vikings To Battle For District Championship

On Friday evening at 7:00 pm, the 10 – 0 Frankenmuth Eagles will battle the 6 – 4 Swan Valley Vikings for a Division 5 District Championship. The Eagles defeated Carrollton 42 – 6 last Friday while Swan Valley topped Garber 6 – 3 to set up the championship matchup. The two teams met in Week 2 of the 2021 season with Frankenmuth defeating the Vikings by a 47 – 20 score. Swan Valley started the season with three losses but have won six of their last seven games. Friday’s game will be the third playoff meeting between the Eagles and Vikings. Frankenmuth defeated the Vikings in 2003 District Playoff game 40 – 21 while Swan Valley won in the District Championship in 2019 by a 21 – 7 score. This will be the 28th overall meeting between the two schools with Frankenmuth leading the series 15 – 12. This will be the 10th consecutive season Frankenmuth will play for a District Championship. The Eagles have won District Championships in 2005, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020. Frankenmuth’s overall Playoff History record is 31 – 26 including a 21 – 9 home playoff record. The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner of Clare (7-3) @ Kingsley (9-1) game for a Regional Championship.
FOOTBALL
Winchester Star

Handley, Kettle Run to square off for district lead

Handley football coach Dan Jones calls Kettle Run “scary.”. It’s easy to see why Jones thinks that way heading into tonight’s showdown for first place in the Class 4 Northwestern District in Nokesville. The Cougars (7-1, 4-0) have ripped off seven straight wins since a three-point, season-opening loss to Dulles...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cobras#Cowboys#Class 2a#Division I Refugio
National football post

No. 19 SMU, Houston square off in AAC clash

SMU (7-0, 3-0) throttled Tulane 55-26 on Oct. 21 and is seeking its second 8-0 start in three years after finishing the 2019 season 10-3. Second-ranked and unbeaten Cincinnati (7-0, 3-0) lurks for the Mustangs in the chase for the conference title. Starting with the Cougars, SMU will play three...
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Toronto and Dallas square off for non-conference matchup

LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 216. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Dallas play in non-conference action. Toronto went 27-45 overall a season ago while going 16-20 at home. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point distance last season. Dallas went 21-21...
NBA
depaulbluedemons.com

Blue Demons and Bulldogs Square off on Saturday Afternoon

CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer hosts the Butler Bulldogs for a BIG EAST matchup at Wish Field on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Demons and Bulldogs will kick things off at 1 p.m. in Lincoln Park and the matchup will be broadcast on the BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports presented by SoFi.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Collegian

UMass to square off against Liberty this Saturday

The Massachusetts football team is coming off a 56-point loss to Florida State which is the most the Minutemen (1-6) have lost by this year. Things don’t get any easier for UMass as they are set to matchup against Liberty, a fellow FBS independent team who’s 6-2 on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Victoria Advocate

VISD submits numbers to UIL

Victoria East’s enrollment has grown and the number of students at Victoria West has decreased slightly, according to figures the Victoria school district turned into the UIL. VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt said East turned in an average daily attendance of 2,015 and West submitted an ADA of 1,843. The...
VICTORIA, TX
souraiders.com

Raiders, Corban square off Sunday

ASHLAND – After accepting a forfeit win on Friday due to COVID-19 issues within Bushnell's program, the Southern Oregon men's soccer team will play its last home game of the season at 11 a.m. Sunday against Corban with an opportunity to clinch a top-three seed in the Cascade Conference. The...
ASHLAND, OR
Victoria Advocate

Shiner ends Yorktown's season in bi-district

It was youth against experience in Tuesday’s Class 2A bi-district game between Shiner and Yorktown at Victoria West. The Kitty Kats and their five seniors were coming off their third straight unbeaten district season, while the Lady Comanches and their five sophomores and three freshmen had finished fourth in a tough District 27-2A.
SHINER, TX
Columbia Star

LR squares off against Seneca

For the second time in three seasons the Lower Richland Diamond Hornets, 7-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-3A, enter the playoffs as a No. 1 seed. The No. 1 seed ensures the Diamond Hornets will host the first two rounds of the 3A playoffs. They start with the Seneca Bobcats Friday, November 5.
SENECA, SC
South Bend Tribune

High school volleyball: Niles, Edwardsburg to square off is District final Thursday night

DOWAGIAC — Niles is hoping for revenge in Thursday's Division 2 volleyball district championship match. The No. 6-ranked Vikings will face No. 19-ranked Edwardsburg at 6 p.m., seeking to avenge last year's five-game loss to the Eddies. Jenny Nate's team will be trying to earn just the second district championship in school history, the other coming in 2017.
NILES, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy