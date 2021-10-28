CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Organizations hold eviction education forum for local renters

By Kyra Purvis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the recent end to the eviction moratorium process, home and legal organizations are taking steps to educate community members of their rights while renting. Representatives from Georgia Legal Services and the Southwest Georgia...

