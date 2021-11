While only taking a total of two strikes in four total fights inside the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev has set himself up as a very dangerous threat to anyone in the welterweight and middleweight division. At UFC 267, after a year-long layoff, Chimaev defeated Li Jingliang by first-round submission, and while he improved to 10-0 in his career, not everyone is backing down from the challenge. Following Chimaev’s victory, eighth-ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny has called for a fight against him.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO