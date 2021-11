BRIGHTON, Mass – The Boston Bruins will be getting one of their walking wounded back to the forward group as it appears Curtis Lazar is going to return to the lineup for the upcoming two-game road trip. The B’s fourth line forward was able to avoid elbow surgery for a “subflexion of the elbow” that would have had him out until playoff-time and instead said he’s healthy and ready to go ahead of a two-game trip against red-hot teams in Florida and Carolina.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO