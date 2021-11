The Town of Prescott Valley continues to move forward with its microtransit plan, and is now seeking public input with an online survey. Microtransit offers transportation in smaller (vans, sedans, smaller buses) vehicles shared by other riders, with flexible routing and/or scheduling. Rides can be reserved or booked by an app or via a call center. The plan, paid for with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars, is slated to begin service in Prescott Valley the first year, and possibly expand within the community or outside of the Town in years two or three.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO