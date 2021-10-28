CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Joseph Pfeffer Jr.

 8 days ago

WILLIAM JOSEPH PFEFFER JR. William Joseph Pfeffer Jr., 72, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Funeral services: 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Rhoton Funeral Home, 1511 S interstate 35E Carrollton, TX 75006. William is survived by wife,...

John William Ryan Jr.

John William Ryan, Jr., age 91, a native of Decatur, Alabama, and resident of Elsanor, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. He was the son of Mamie and John W. Ryan, Sr. When he was still a boy, John’s family moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where his father worked at L&N Railroad. Although they lived in the city, John Jr. began raising homing pigeons that he trained by riding his bicycle with boxes of pigeons attached to the handlebars, then turned them out and raced home to try and beat the birds there. Throughout the years, his passion for pigeon racing remained strong and he joined a local pigeon club where he won many awards.
Joseph Paul Wellner, Jr., 64

Joseph Paul Wellner, Jr. of Frankfort and Winchester, Kentucky passed away on November 2, 2021 at the age of 64. Joe was a remarkable soul. A curious scientist, an avid reader, a lover of nature, an enthusiastic UK sports fan, a fervent lady’s man, a globe trotter and a man of great spirit, Joe saw the beauty hidden in this world. He is survived by his brother and sister, his beloved niece and nephew, a host of wonderful cousins, and too many friends to count. He goes now, one last time, into the woods, to lose his mind and find his soul. Memorial service will be held at a future date.
Joseph Robert Baytos Jr., 73, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Robert Baytos Jr., 73, of Morgia’s Beach in Sackets Harbor, NY and Solana Lake in Cape Canaveral, Florida, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at The Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital following complications of COVID 19. Born on March 19, 1948 in Watertown,...
NOTABLE PEOPLE OF WALKER COUNTY: John William Thomason Jr.

There have been many brave men and women from Walker County that have served our country in the military. One of those heroes was John William Thomason Jr. Thomason was born in Huntsville on February 28, 1893 and attended several schools including Southwestern University, Sam Houston Normal Institute, the University of Texas, the Arts Student League in New York and the Army and Navy War Colleges. Before entering the United States Marine Corp. in 1917, Thomason was a teacher, school principal and writer for the Houston Chronicle.
Dolphus William Moore Jr.

DOLPHUS WILLIAM MOORE JR., known to most as “Tony,” 74, Oneonta, passed away Oct. 29, 2021. Visitation was held Monday, Nov. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Union Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m., at Union Hill Baptist Church. Graveside burial followed the funeral services at Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church. Lemley […]
The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
Witching Hour festival returns to downtown Iowa City

IOWA CITY — You thought Halloween was over. Think again. Now is the time to explore the unknown as the Witching Hour festival returns to Iowa City, live and in person, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, 2021. This two-day, immersive art and community experience features conversations, readings, and...
Santa Rosa Woman Cycling Across Country Seriously Injured In Texas Crash

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa woman who was cycling across country reportedly suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a driver in a deadly crash in Southeast Texas last week. According to CBS affiliate KFDM-TV in Beaumont, 59-year-old Barbara Anne Ferrell was among three bicyclists struck by the driver around 11 a.m. Saturday in near the town of Rye in Liberty County, about 70 miles northeast of Houston. Ferrell was among six cyclists who were participating in an annual ride from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida. Authorities said Ferrell was airlifted to a Houston-area hospital in...
Rev. Jesse Jackson Released From Hospital After He Fell While Helping Protesters At Howard University

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released from a hospital in Washington, D.C., after he hit his head when he fell while helping protesters at Howard University on Monday. Jackson was released from Howard University Hospital on Tuesday and returned to the university to meet with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and Howard students who have been complaining about rodents, mold, and flooding in residence halls, according to Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins. In a video posted on Twitter, Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, thanked the doctors and nurses at the hospital for their care, noting that Parkinson’s affects balance and...
In Loving Memory of William Joseph “BJ” (Billy Joe) Young

William Joseph “BJ” (Billy Joe) Young, 66 of Bridgeton, Missouri unexpectedly passed away on October 27, 2021. He was born on March 22, 1955, in Raton, New Mexico to Judith “Judy” (Graham) and the late James “Jim” Young. BJ is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Dawne “Sue”,...
