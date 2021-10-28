William Joseph Pfeffer Jr.

John William Ryan, Jr., age 91, a native of Decatur, Alabama, and resident of Elsanor, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. He was the son of Mamie and John W. Ryan, Sr. When he was still a boy, John’s family moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where his father worked at L&N Railroad. Although they lived in the city, John Jr. began raising homing pigeons that he trained by riding his bicycle with boxes of pigeons attached to the handlebars, then turned them out and raced home to try and beat the birds there. Throughout the years, his passion for pigeon racing remained strong and he joined a local pigeon club where he won many awards.

DECATUR, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO