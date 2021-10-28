CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Astronaut From Idaho Went to Space Long Before The Bored Billionaires

By Angie
 8 days ago
Remember when Lance Bass from N Sync was training to go to space? The 19 year anniversary of that NOT coming to fruition is this Saturday, October 30th. Fast forward to earlier this year when Richard Branson and friends hopped on a rocket and made it to space (very briefly). Not...

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

