Still chasing the top spot in the Western Conference with three games to play, the Colorado Rapids will embark on their farthest road trip of the 2021 campaign to play against the side that has already locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference: the New England Revolution. On top of sealing the top spot in the Eastern Conference – and the riches that come with it like a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs – the Revs have clinched the Supporters’ Shield, the trophy given to the single MLS side with the most points at the end of the season.

