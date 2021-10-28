Amazon’s The Wheel of Time Gets New Trailer Setting Up the Story & Characters

Amazon Prime has released the first full trailer for its upcoming The Wheel of Time series, featuring a unique experience that utilizes YouTube's 360 Player and spatial surround sound for a unique and immersive experience. The new trailer (which can be viewed below) gives fans their most in-depth look yet at The Wheel of Time series and also plays into the major themes of the TV series using the YouTube 360 player. Moving to the left will reveal glimpses of the "One Power" channeling, showing faces, shapes, and symbols from the show. Moving to the right will show the corruption of the Dark One, symbolizing the threat that he holds over the entire world. We also get some new looks at the cast, as well as the monstrous trollocs, the misguided "Children of the Light," and other threats faced by the core cast over the course of the season.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO