TV Series

Amazon’s The Wheel of Time Gets New Trailer Setting Up the Story & Characters

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Jordan’s widely beloved fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, is getting a TV series adaptation on Amazon’s Prime Video service and it’s looking pretty promising so far. We got a teaser trailer a while back, but...

twinfinite.net

ComicBook

New Marvel Movie Currently Dominating Every Streaming Service Including Netflix

Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Turns Into a Prestige TV Crime Thriller in This Exclusive Trailer for ‘A Serious Flanders’

Tudum, meet Tud’oh! “The Simpsons” has gone “Simpflix” with the two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” which executive producer Matt Selman calls a “dark, twisted ‘Fargo’ story.” Variety has an exclusive on the trailer that writer Cesar Mazariegos cut for the event; scroll down to watch. According to Selman, “A Serious Flanders” was inspired by the TV adaptation of “Fargo,” which he finally caught up on. That, and the continued rise of prestige premium drama on cable and streaming, let to the idea of how “The Simpsons” might parody the space. Mazariegos wrote the two-parter, which even relies on guest voices from that...
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

Wheel of Time Trailer Watch Here VideoTheWrap

Get your Dramamine handy, people. Prime Video has released the trailer for “The Wheel of Time,” its TV adaptation of the series of fantasy novels by Robert Jordan, in a very thematically on-the-nose and dizziness-inducing way: via YouTube’s 360 player and spatial audio surround sound. Readers can watch “The Wheel...
TV SERIES
Decider

New ‘Wheel of Time’ Trailer Reveals Aes Sedai, Aiel, and a Tease of Fan-Favorite Loial

Amazon unveiled a fabulous new trailer for The Wheel of Time that focuses on Rosamund Pike‘s Moiraine and gives us our first teases of Robert Jordan’s expansive fantasy world. This is the second official trailer for the Prime Video show and while the first teaser directed its attention on the kids of the Two Rivers, this new trailer gives us glimpses of the Three Oaths, the iconic fortress city of Fal Dara, and even — we think — some Aiel in battle. This new Wheel of Time trailer also seems to give fans a tease of one of the most beloved characters in the books: the sweet, booksmart Ogier Loial.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

The Dark One Is Awakening in the Wheel Of Time Trailer

The Dark One Is Awakening in the Wheel Of Time Trailer. The new trailer for The Wheel of Time looks as epic as you can imagine. In a matter of weeks, the first-ever live-action adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy saga will hit Prime Video. The producers dropped a new trailer that offers even a better look at the upcoming series for the occasion. In addition to setting the tone for the story, which looks pretty dark, the latest video features plenty of the fantastic beasts that inhabit the world created by Jordan. The monsters forming the Dark One’s army look pretty “real” in the freshly released images, implying producers used as little CGI as possible. Five brave warriors will have to power up and stand against the new menace coming to their world.
TV & VIDEOS
lrmonline.com

NFC Podcast Raves Over ‘Dune,’ Previews ‘The Wheel of Time’ on Amazon

In this Nerd Flix & Chill podcast, we review ‘Dune,’ and discuss the much anticipated ‘Wheel of Time’ series coming to Amazon. Our show begins with ‘Dune.’ This film excels on nearly every level. It is well-written, terrifically acted and the every little detail is well thought out and realized. It is a modern wonder of sci-fi filmmaking.
NFL
Ars Technica

Full Wheel of Time trailer has monsters, magic, and a virtual 3D gimmick

It's been a long wait, but we finally have the full official trailer for Wheel of Time, Amazon's highly anticipated adaptation of the late Robert Jordan's bestselling (and much beloved) 14-book series of epic fantasy novels. It's a doozy, chock-full of monsters battling magic-wielding warriors set to appropriately dramatic music and an ominous voiceover by star Rosamund Pike, who plays the central character, Moraine.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Official Trailer For “The Wheel Of Time” Series Released

The official trailer for “The Wheel of Time” series was released today. And Amazon Studios is releasing it with the unique use of YouTube’s 360 feature. In a piece by Collider, the details regarding this unique trailer get a bit of an explanation. Viewers can scroll left or right to see different details and symbols emerge related to the series. For example, one can scroll left to see Moiraine Damodred’s (Rosamund Pike) channeling the “One Power.” Or they can scroll right to see the lurking Dark One.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Wheel of Time Releases First Full Trailer Using YouTube's 360 Player

Amazon Prime has released the first full trailer for its upcoming The Wheel of Time series, featuring a unique experience that utilizes YouTube's 360 Player and spatial surround sound for a unique and immersive experience. The new trailer (which can be viewed below) gives fans their most in-depth look yet at The Wheel of Time series and also plays into the major themes of the TV series using the YouTube 360 player. Moving to the left will reveal glimpses of the "One Power" channeling, showing faces, shapes, and symbols from the show. Moving to the right will show the corruption of the Dark One, symbolizing the threat that he holds over the entire world. We also get some new looks at the cast, as well as the monstrous trollocs, the misguided "Children of the Light," and other threats faced by the core cast over the course of the season.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Wheel of Time: Exclusive Trailer Breakdown with Showrunner Rafe Judkins - IGN First

We have an exclusive trailer breakdown with showrunner Rafe Judkins for the new Wheel of Time trailer. The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. The Wheel of Time will make its debut on Prime Video on Friday, November 19, 2021.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Prime Video's Wheel Of Time Trailer Reveals Amazon's Long Awaited Robert Jordan Series, So Let The Game Of Thrones Comparisons Begin

Everyone wants the next Game of Thrones style hit, with rich, beloved novel series to adapt until the White Walkers come home. We’ve seen it in theaters with the recent release of Dune, and of course through the several major networks that have tried to take a crack at sparking a fantasy/sci-fi inspired hit. With Prime Video’s Wheel of Time series, the 15-book epic from late author Robert Jordan is about to kick off its bid for televised glory, and it’s got a great looking start in this new 360-degree enhanced trailer.
TV SERIES
oswegonian.com

‘Wheel of Time’ series promises exciting fantasy story

When thinking about big-name movie or TV franchises within the fantasy genre, it is hard to look past the big names such as “The Lord of the Rings” or “Game of Thrones.” In recent years, we have seen streaming services such as Netflix attempt to adapt their own tellings of modern fantasy stories, as seen with their adaptations of Andrzej Sapkowski’s (“The Tower of Fools”) “The Witcher,” and Leigh Bardugo’s (“Six of Crows”) “Shadow and Bone.” Both of which have varying results in terms of success.
TV SERIES

