Amazon’s The Wheel of Time Gets New Trailer Setting Up the Story & Characters

We have an exclusive trailer breakdown with showrunner Rafe Judkins for the new Wheel of Time trailer. The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. The Wheel of Time will make its debut on Prime Video on Friday, November 19, 2021.
