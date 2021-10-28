CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian supermarkets form ‘task force’ to tackle pallet shortage

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia's two largest supermarket operators have formed a "task force" to solve a shortage of delivery pallets, the No. 2 grocery chain said on Thursday, the strongest sign of the sector's exposure to supply chain problems gripping the world. Coles Group Ltd CEO Steven Cain said...

TheConversationAU

Closing the loophole: a minimum wage for Australia's farm workers is long overdue

The Fair Work Commission’s ruling that Australian farm workers paid piece rates to pick fruit and vegetables must now get a base wage of $25.41 an hour is long overdue and absolutely necessary. In theory, anyone working in Australia should be paid a minimum wage. But piecework payments, by which workers are paid solely on what they produce with no guarantee of a minimum rate, have lingered on as a common practice in the agricultural sector. As the commission’s ruling notes: “A substantial proportion of the seasonal harvesting workforce are engaged on piece rates and more than half of the seasonal...
Australian court rules higher backpacker tax is discriminatory

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s High Court found that the country’s practice of taxing young working tourists at a higher rate than local Australians for the same work was discriminatory on Wednesday. The case brought by British backpacker Catherine Addy who worked as a waitress in Sydney in 2017, sought to...
BBC

Anger over shortages at Mull's only supermarket

Islanders on Mull have expressed anger at shortages in the island's only supermarket. Co-op has apologised and said the situation at its Tobermory shop and a number of its other stores was caused by a "severe ordering system failure". It said it was working to resolve the problem and new...
German industrial production drops in September on supply chain shortages

BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial production unexpectedly fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as supply bottlenecks for raw and preliminary materials continued to take a toll on output in Europe’s biggest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output fell by 1.1% on the month after an upwardly...
Small UK factories say staff shortages are raising pay pressure

LONDON (Reuters) – More than half of small British manufacturers feel under pressure to pay staff more because of labour shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit, a survey showed on Thursday. The report from consultancies South West Manufacturing Advisory Services (SWMAS) and the Manufacturing Growth Programme (MGP) showed...
IKEA owner sees cost pressures rising after hit to profits

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The owner of the IKEA furniture brand said on Wednesday it would raise prices due to supply chain challenges far into 2022, after it reported a drop in full-year profit due to higher transport and raw material costs. Despite record demand as people spend more time at...
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
Ireland sets industry targets to halve greenhouse gases by 2030

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The Irish government on Thursday set out climate targets for key sectors of the economy, ordering cuts of greenhouse gas emissions of at least 62% in the energy sector and at least 42% in transport by 2030. The targets are designed to meet a government commitment to...
The Independent

Man attacks McDonald’s employees and smashes Covid barrier after being told to wear mask

An angry customer in Sydney smashed a Covid-19 barrier at a McDonald’s outlet last week after being asked by the cashier to wear a face mask. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sydney came out of over 100 days of Covid lockdown last month, but face masks are still mandatory indoors. All people in the state of New South Wales over the age of 12 are required to wear a face mask in an indoor area of premises other than a place of residence.In the video, believed to have been filmed at the eatery on...
Sourcing Journal

Keer America Delivers Superb US Quality Yarns and Customer Service

Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation. By joining...
China’s Xi calls for unimpeded trade of vaccines

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China will support the fair distribution and unimpeded trade of key medical supplies such as vaccines. Speaking in a televised address at the opening of the China International Import Expo, Xi said China has provided more than 1.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world.
OilPrice.com

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

The global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to five...
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
