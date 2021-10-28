CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID Left At Scene Of Catalytic Converter Theft Led Deputies To Sacramento County Resident Timothy Eccel

By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A suspected catalytic converter thief was arrested at his Sacramento County residence after he reportedly left his ID at the scene of the crime.

At around 7:32 a.m. on October 21, someone called 911 to report that the catalytic converter on his vehicle had been stolen earlier that morning in the area of Turner Road and Hedge Avenue, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Statement. The caller said he found a California identification card and a partial reciprocating saw blade under his vehicle. The ID card reportedly belonged to Timothy Andrew Eccel, 34, of Sacramento County.

When investigators searched Eccel’s identity, they discovered he was on parole until 2023 for a first-degree burglary conviction after he’d served six months behind bars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIdlR_0cex8Rkg00

Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies went to Eccel’s home, detained him, and conducted a parole search.  They then reportedly found a reciprocating saw on the front passenger seat of his vehicle. Attached to the saw, they say they found a blade that was the same size, shape, and color as the one found under the victim’s vehicle.

Detectives also say they found a laptop computer on Eccel’s bed with markings that indicate it is or was the property of the San Juan Unified School District. Neither Eccel nor anyone in the residence is associated with the school district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZQEK_0cex8Rkg00

Eccel was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of felony grand theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and a parole hold.

Detectives say they are investigating the school district laptop to see if it was stolen.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding the theft of catalytic converters to contact us at 916-874-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip using their online form .

1YAHWEH YAHWEH
5d ago

wow he's a genius he really is organized, coordinated and even leaves hidden tips for his customers he's done service for. Mom and dad must be so proud 😂. He even kept (tools) books (laptop) and records for tax purposes just in case he needed proof of services lol he's a real tool. What's with the cotton ball on the side of his neck? Did he just take his meth vaccine? OMG he's such a joke I could do a full show just on him alone🤣🤣🤣

Pippi Longstocking YNC
6d ago

His facial expression in the thumbnail pic is like mine when I cut the cheese in public and it smells worse than I thought it would.

CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: DUI Suspect Tailgated Deputy On I-80, Led High-Speed Chase In The Rain

APPLEGATE (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after she tailgated a deputy along Interstate 80, then led a high-speed chase in the rain. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Oct. 24 around midnight, a deputy noticed someone tailgating him near the Heather Glen overpass along westbound I-80. The deputy reported that the car continued tailgating him even as he changed lanes. This prompted the deputy to get behind the suspect’s vehicle to try and pull them over. However, the deputy says the driver wouldn’t stop. Eventually, after hitting speeds of 90 mph in the rain and allegedly driving without their headlights on, the suspect crashed into the center divider. Deputies say the driver got out and tried to run, but she was eventually found on an embankment nearby. She appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol. The suspect has since been identified as 40-year-old Sacramento resident Elizabeth Boxall. She’s facing charges of felony evading, resisting arrest, and DUI.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Student Caught With Loaded Gun On Franklin High School Campus In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A student at Franklin High School in Stockton was found with a loaded gun in his jacket while on campus Wednesday, officials said. Shortly after noon, the student was caught vaping in class and was sent to the principal’s office, according to the Stockton Unified School District Police Officer’s Association. When the student became uncooperative, the school resource officer was called in to assist with a search of the student. The student removed his jacket and handed it over to a campus security monitor, who noticed a heavy object inside one of the pockets, officials said. The school resource officer then searched the jacket and retrieved a loaded handgun. A spare, loaded magazine was reportedly also found in the student’s backpack. The student was arrested and booked into juvenile hall, officials said.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested For Turlock Hit-And-Run That Left Pedestrian With Severe Brain Injury

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a Turlock hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition in late September, police said on Wednesday. The driver, a 16-year-old boy was charged for leaving the scene of the collision, while a family member, 36-year-old Rick Thomas, was charged for being an accessory to the crime. According to the Turlock Police Department, the teen had left the scene after the collision but returned when a witness followed them and told them to go back. It was after this that Thomas allegedly told the teen to again leave the scene. It is unclear if Thomas was with the teen at the time of the collision, which happened on September 23. Though the announcement of the arrest came this week, Turlock police said the pair were arrested in mid-October. Their exact relation is unclear. The victim in the collision, a 41-year-old man, suffered a brain injury from the impact. Turlock police said it is unknown if he will ever fully recover from that injury.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies: Foresthill Resident Shoots Suspect Who Was Trying To Break Into His Trailer

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — A Foresthill resident shot a person who was aggressively trying to break into his trailer last week, authorities say. Back on the morning of Oct. 25, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a Foresthill resident woke up to someone banging on his trailer door. The suspect then started throwing large rocks at the trailer – and even through the windows – when the resident told him to leave. Deputies say the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the resident; he even managed to rip a hole in the front door and tried to pull the resident out. It was at this point that the resident got his gun and shot the suspect in the leg. Deputies soon responded to the scene and the suspect – 42-year-old Joshua Lemas, also a Foresthill resident – was taken into custody. Lemas checked out at a hospital before he was eventually booked into jail. He’s now facing charges of criminal threats, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.
FORESTHILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Vandalism#Id Card#Sheriff S Office#Sacramento Sheriff
CBS Sacramento

San Francisco Man Arrested Twice In Just Over A Week On Suspicion Of Meth Possession In Valley Springs

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — A man has been arrested twice in Valley Springs over the past eight days – with deputies saying they allegedly found him dozens of grams of methamphetamine each time. The first arrest happened early in the morning back on Oct. 15. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were out on patrol in the Valley Springs area when they noticed a suspicious-looking car with no plates parked near a closed business along Nove Way. Deputies contacted the driver – 43-year-old San Francisco resident William Alexander Benton – and a K9 soon helped them locate 39.81...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Remains Of Fairfield Homicide Victim Found In Monterey County; Travis AFB Airman Among 3 Arrested

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Three people, including a Travis Air Force Base airman, were arrested following a Fairfield homicide that led to the discovery of the 19-year-old victim’s remains in Monterey County, police said on Monday. Airman and Fairfield resident Juan Parra-Peralta, 20, and Pittsburg residents Marco Quintanilla, 27, and Jessica Quintanilla, 21, were all taken into custody in connection to the death of Leilani Beauchamp, of Carmel near the city of Monterey, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Jessica Quintanilla was arrested for murder, while the other two were arrested for accessory to murder. Fairfield police said Marco Quintanilla was also arrested...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

7 Downtown Sacramento Businesses Burglarized In One Night

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a series of break-in burglaries right across from the California State Capitol overnight. Sacramento police say at least seven businesses were hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning between J and L streets, from 10th to 12th streets. It’s unclear how much was taken in the burglaries. “They broke this glass door with a rock and just went straight to the cash register stole the petty cash,” said Michele Porter, owner of G. Rossi Florist. The shop was one of the businesses hit. “Our next-door neighbor came over and said ‘Hey, we got broken into last night,” Porter explained. Lit...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Merced Man, 38, Dies After Crash Off Highway 132 In Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Merced man has died after crashing off Highway 132 east of Modesto earlier this week. California Highway Patrol says, back on Monday morning, they responded to a reported crash off of SR-132 east of the San Joaquin River. At the scene, first responders found that an SUV had crashed down an embankment. The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old man from Merced, was soon pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle, CHP says. Officers are still trying to determine exactly what time the crash happened.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
