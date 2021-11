Like many global companies, we’re considering how best to bring employees back into the workplace as some countries begin to return to some semblance of normalcy. We recognize things will need to be different. Some call it the “new normal,” but I prefer another phrase I’ve heard recently, the “next normal.” Because, if you think about it, businesses have been adapting to the “next normal” throughout history. The way we work today is vastly different than the way we worked just 50 years ago.

