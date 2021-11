There are few things worse than finally getting to sit down and eat that delectable meal you picked up at the drive-thru on your way home just to realize your order was accidentally messed up. Note how we said few, because, while it's certainly no fun to find your burger dressed with something you specifically requested not get put on it, there's always the off-chance you could find something even more unpleasant on your sandwich. This, sadly, seemed to be the unfortunate fate of one Reddit user who logged on to the website earlier this week to show off an unexpected ingredient they allegedly found in their McDonald's meal that, if you ask us, is considerably less appetizing than the accidental addition of mustard or onions.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO