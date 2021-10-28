If You’re Game, Explore The Wild And Wonderful Wisconsin River Meats

Meat lovers will find a lot of delicious discoveries in the Dairy State. There are more than 300 speciality meat processors, including butcher shops and sausage makers turning out fresh and delicious offerings you won’t find in a grocery store. One huge meat processor is worth a special trip: Wisconsin River Meats is both a processing plant and retail store that delivers an enormous selection of sausage, steaks and more… you’ll even find some exotic meats that are as surprising as they are delicious! Here’s why you need to put a cooler in the car and head to Wisconsin River Meats!

The roots of Wisconsin River Meats begin in 1978 when the Hamm family (talk about a perfect name!) built a meat processing plant to accommodate local livestock producers and hunters. That business was eventually sold, but a new enterprise was launched in 1990 that became Wisconsin River Meats.

The original 2,000-square-foot plant was named Wisconsin River Meats, because it’s near the Wisconsin River and Castle Rock Lake.

Today, Wisconsin River Meats has grown into a bustling, award-winning operation with a retail store that employs 20 people, and is especially busy during the holidays and Wisconsin game hunting season. It still does meat processing, but this business offers so much more.

The Wisconsin River Meats store sells some tasty sausage and smoked meats that are made with traditional family recipes and methods, including a popular landjaeger sausage.

That’s just the start of what you’ll find here. The business sells an enormous selection of delicious sausage and meats, including smoked ring bologna, natural casing wieners, summer sausage, and Polish sausage.

You’ll also find some surprising speciality items, including sausage made with lean wild game elk, hickory smoked bison meat and lean and healthy wild game deer. You can purchase wild game burgers, steaks, and roasts.

The Wisconsin River Meats store is open daily. Customers rave about the quality and low prices; when you visit, allow some time to explore the store’s expansive selection. If you love discovering Wisconsin’s unique foods, here are some amazing towns you’ll want to explore.

Address: Wisconsin River Meats, N5340 County Rd HH, Mauston, WI 53948, USA