If You’re Game, Explore The Wild And Wonderful Wisconsin River Meats
By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
7 days ago
Meat lovers will find a lot of delicious discoveries in the Dairy State. There are more than 300 speciality meat processors, including butcher shops and sausage makers turning out fresh and delicious offerings you won’t find in a grocery store. One huge meat processor is worth a special trip: Wisconsin River Meats is both a processing plant and retail store that delivers an enormous selection of sausage, steaks and more… you’ll even find some exotic meats that are as surprising as they are delicious! Here’s why you need to put a cooler in the car and head to Wisconsin River Meats!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
The Wisconsin River Meats store is open daily. Customers rave about the quality and low prices; when you visit, allow some time to explore the store’s expansive selection. If you love discovering Wisconsin’s unique foods, here are some amazing towns you’ll want to explore.
Address: Wisconsin River Meats, N5340 County Rd HH, Mauston, WI 53948, USA
Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
Some of the best Wisconsin shopping adventures will take you into the countryside, and one country store will feel a little like time travel. Mishler’s Country Store is located in the heart of a true Wisconsin Amish community, and it offers a shopping experience like no other. You can find what you need to bake […]
The post The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In Wisconsin Are Worth The Drive To Get Them appeared first on Only In Your State.
It was one of those rare, last-minute recalls, when a major produce brand issued an important announcement just ahead of the weekend. Bagged salads sold at a few of the nation's largest grocery chains have been recalled over food safety concerns. We've got the details you need. On October 29...
A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
On the bottom of a popular lake in Wisconsin, scuba divers discovered the oldest boat in state history. Going scuba diving is on my bucket list of activities to try out someday down the road. It is strange because I have never really had the opportunity. I love swimming, the water, and exploring so I think I would enjoy doing it. I know quite a few people that have done it and just fell in love with diving.
Is there a Guinness World Record for Big Mac sales? Pretty sure our local McDonald's team would be grabbing that up year after year. One of our favorite events of the year is the Great Pumpkin Giveaway. Every October, just before Halloween we hang out with the Bucciferro Family McDonald's in Beloit and help them pass out pumpkins to the community.
Sometimes, you crave something a little different. Sometimes, the standard western-themed steakhouse or Asian-fusion joint just isn’t enough to tickle our sense of adventure – and that’s fine! Luckily for those of us in the Hoosier State, there are plentiful unique or otherwise unusual places to sit down and grab a bite. Here is a […]
The post 6 Of The Coolest, Most Unusual Places To Dine In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oumph!, the plant-based food company from Sweden, recently launched a new Halloween burger fir for "cannibals-turned-vegan." The new Human Meat Plant-Based Burger mimics the taste and texture of human flesh — without sacrificing any humans in the process. The burger is made from soy, mushrooms, wheat protein, plant-based fats, and spices.
There’s a Milwaukee mansion that offers guests a chance to enjoy a luxurious stay, some live theater, and perhaps, a sighting of a ghost. The stately brick Brumbder Mansion is close to downtown and Milwaukee’s major attractions; this mansion in Wisconsin is something of an attraction itself, a beautiful and historic home that offers an experience like no other. But beware, you may spot an uninvited guest! Here’s what you need to know about the (allegedly) haunted Brumder Mansion in Wisconsin…
There’s a lot to discover in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. This vast Wisconsin forest covers a huge area of Northern Wisconsin — you’ll know you’ve arrived when you start seeing bald eagles and your cell phone stops working. The forest holds a lot of surprises, including a covered bridge that’s tucked away deep in the wilderness. The Smith Rapids Covered Bridge is a scenic spot well-worth discovering – and when you arrive at the bridge, you’ll see it holds a little secret, too.
In Fitchburg, Wisconsin, you can take a trip to the old country without having to buy an airline ticket. Bavaria Sausage Kitchen is a sausage shop with a marvelous selection of German favorites. Whether you’re planning a German feast or just looking for something to throw on the grill, a trio to Bavaria Sausage Kitchen would not be the ‘wurst’ idea! Here’s what you’ll find behind the doors of this amazing German food emporium in Wisconsin…
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
An old-fashioned, hearty breakfast promises the perfect way to start – or end – the morning. Whether we’re getting energized for a day at the office or for an afternoon of adventure, we won’t find a better way to fuel the hours ahead. For a one-of-kind dining experience, slip into a seat at The Kozy in Missouri, a darling eatery that serves breakfast until noon.
If a king or queen lived in the Wisconsin Northwoods, they would undoubtedly live in the Cranberry Castle. This amazing property is a log rental home that won’t remind you at all of a simple backwoods cabin – it’s huge, opulent, loaded with luxuries, and it has enough space for a full royal court. Grab […]
The post You Can Rent An Entire Castle In Wisconsin, Cranberry Castle, For Less Than $3,000 A Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
The number one rated hot dog joint in Illinois is a legendary place. I think living in Illinois, it's almost a requirement to like hot dogs. Probably because one of the most famous hot dogs in the world the "Chicago Dog" was created here. It's funny, I'm from Illinois and I'm not a fan of all the condiments on it. I also put ketchup on them and that makes people angry. Apparently, you are not supposed to do that.
KALAMAZOO, MI — “Everybody should have tacos for breakfast,” said Tori Bishop, owner of one of the Kalamazoo area’s newest breakfast spots. A hidden gem just outside Kalamazoo city limits, Skillet is located at 4023 Douglas Ave. in Kalamazoo Township. The restaurant has been serving up breakfast and lunch six days a week since opening in April.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wisconsin is for people who LOVE the The Badger State. We publish one Wisconsin article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 3