CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

If You’re Game, Explore The Wild And Wonderful Wisconsin River Meats

By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
Only In Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Meat lovers will find a lot of delicious discoveries in the Dairy State. There are more than 300 speciality meat processors, including butcher shops and sausage makers turning out fresh and delicious offerings you won’t find in a grocery store. One huge meat processor is worth a special trip: Wisconsin River Meats is both a processing plant and retail store that delivers an enormous selection of sausage, steaks and more… you’ll even find some exotic meats that are as surprising as they are delicious! Here’s why you need to put a cooler in the car and head to Wisconsin River Meats!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHzkw_0cex57Fa00
The roots of Wisconsin River Meats begin in 1978 when the Hamm family (talk about a perfect name!) built a meat processing plant to accommodate local livestock producers and hunters. That business was eventually sold, but a new enterprise was launched in 1990 that became Wisconsin River Meats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3tmM_0cex57Fa00
The original 2,000-square-foot plant was named Wisconsin River Meats, because it’s near the Wisconsin River and Castle Rock Lake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZUwH_0cex57Fa00
Today, Wisconsin River Meats has grown into a bustling, award-winning operation with a retail store that employs 20 people, and is especially busy during the holidays and Wisconsin game hunting season. It still does meat processing, but this business offers so much more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ahe1V_0cex57Fa00
The Wisconsin River Meats store sells some tasty sausage and smoked meats that are made with traditional family recipes and methods, including a popular landjaeger sausage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mbf1J_0cex57Fa00
That’s just the start of what you’ll find here. The business sells an enormous selection of delicious sausage and meats, including smoked ring bologna, natural casing wieners, summer sausage, and Polish sausage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0Cbv_0cex57Fa00
You’ll also find some surprising speciality items, including sausage made with lean wild game elk, hickory smoked bison meat and lean and healthy wild game deer. You can purchase wild game burgers, steaks, and roasts.

The Wisconsin River Meats store is open daily. Customers rave about the quality and low prices; when you visit, allow some time to explore the store’s expansive selection. If you love discovering Wisconsin’s unique foods, here are some amazing towns you’ll want to explore.

Address: Wisconsin River Meats, N5340 County Rd HH, Mauston, WI 53948, USA

Comments / 3

The Shaftmaster
7d ago

I love this place, every time I get to the Mauston area I hit it up. Unfortunately it’s only about 1 time a year. They need to sell their products in southeast Wi.

Reply
2
Related
POPSUGAR

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Wisconsin

The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In Wisconsin Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

Some of the best Wisconsin shopping adventures will take you into the countryside, and one country store will feel a little like time travel. Mishler’s Country Store is located in the heart of a true Wisconsin Amish community, and it offers a shopping experience like no other. You can find what you need to bake […] The post The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In Wisconsin Are Worth The Drive To Get Them appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
EatThis

These 4 Popular Bagged Salads Were Just Recalled in 10 States

It was one of those rare, last-minute recalls, when a major produce brand issued an important announcement just ahead of the weekend. Bagged salads sold at a few of the nation's largest grocery chains have been recalled over food safety concerns. We've got the details you need. On October 29...
FOOD SAFETY
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
967 The Eagle

Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake

On the bottom of a popular lake in Wisconsin, scuba divers discovered the oldest boat in state history. Going scuba diving is on my bucket list of activities to try out someday down the road. It is strange because I have never really had the opportunity. I love swimming, the water, and exploring so I think I would enjoy doing it. I know quite a few people that have done it and just fell in love with diving.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Over 3200 Big Macs Will Be Sold at a Wisconsin McDonald’s Tomorrow

Is there a Guinness World Record for Big Mac sales? Pretty sure our local McDonald's team would be grabbing that up year after year. One of our favorite events of the year is the Great Pumpkin Giveaway. Every October, just before Halloween we hang out with the Bucciferro Family McDonald's in Beloit and help them pass out pumpkins to the community.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Indiana

6 Of The Coolest, Most Unusual Places To Dine In Indiana

Sometimes, you crave something a little different. Sometimes, the standard western-themed steakhouse or Asian-fusion joint just isn’t enough to tickle our sense of adventure – and that’s fine! Luckily for those of us in the Hoosier State, there are plentiful unique or otherwise unusual places to sit down and grab a bite. Here is a […] The post 6 Of The Coolest, Most Unusual Places To Dine In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild And Wonderful#Dairy#Food Drink#The Dairy State#Wisconsin River Meats#N5340 County Rd Hh
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Human Meat Burgers

Oumph!, the plant-based food company from Sweden, recently launched a new Halloween burger fir for "cannibals-turned-vegan." The new Human Meat Plant-Based Burger mimics the taste and texture of human flesh — without sacrificing any humans in the process. The burger is made from soy, mushrooms, wheat protein, plant-based fats, and spices.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Wisconsin

Stay Overnight In The 111 Year-Old Brumder Mansion, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Wisconsin

There’s a Milwaukee mansion that offers guests a chance to enjoy a luxurious stay, some live theater, and perhaps, a sighting of a ghost. The stately brick Brumbder Mansion is close to downtown and Milwaukee’s major attractions; this mansion in Wisconsin is something of an attraction itself, a beautiful and historic home that offers an experience like no other. But beware, you may spot an uninvited guest! Here’s what you need to know about the (allegedly) haunted Brumder Mansion in Wisconsin…
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Wisconsin

Head Deep Into The Wisconsin Wilderness To Find A Covered Bridge That Holds A Secret

There’s a lot to discover in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. This vast Wisconsin forest covers a huge area of Northern Wisconsin — you’ll know you’ve arrived when you start seeing bald eagles and your cell phone stops working. The forest holds a lot of surprises, including a covered bridge that’s tucked away deep in the wilderness. The Smith Rapids Covered Bridge is a scenic spot well-worth discovering – and when you arrive at the bridge, you’ll see it holds a little secret, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Bavaria Is A German Food Emporium With Over 1000 Delicious Choices

In Fitchburg, Wisconsin, you can take a trip to the old country without having to buy an airline ticket. Bavaria Sausage Kitchen is a sausage shop with a marvelous selection of German favorites. Whether you’re planning a German feast or just looking for something to throw on the grill, a trio to Bavaria Sausage Kitchen would not be the ‘wurst’ idea! Here’s what you’ll find behind the doors of this amazing German food emporium in Wisconsin…
WISCONSIN STATE
Only In Missouri

The Decadent Breakfast Plates At The Kozy In Missouri Will Have Your Mouth Watering In No Time

An old-fashioned, hearty breakfast promises the perfect way to start – or end – the morning. Whether we’re getting energized for a day at the office or for an afternoon of adventure, we won’t find a better way to fuel the hours ahead. For a one-of-kind dining experience, slip into a seat at The Kozy in Missouri, a darling eatery that serves breakfast until noon.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Wisconsin

You Can Rent An Entire Castle In Wisconsin, Cranberry Castle, For Less Than $3,000 A Night

If a king or queen lived in the Wisconsin Northwoods, they would undoubtedly live in the Cranberry Castle. This amazing property is a log rental home that won’t remind you at all of a simple backwoods cabin – it’s huge, opulent, loaded with luxuries, and it has enough space for a full royal court. Grab […] The post You Can Rent An Entire Castle In Wisconsin, Cranberry Castle, For Less Than $3,000 A Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

This Legendary Hot Dog Joint Is Rated Number 1 In Illinois

The number one rated hot dog joint in Illinois is a legendary place. I think living in Illinois, it's almost a requirement to like hot dogs. Probably because one of the most famous hot dogs in the world the "Chicago Dog" was created here. It's funny, I'm from Illinois and I'm not a fan of all the condiments on it. I also put ketchup on them and that makes people angry. Apparently, you are not supposed to do that.
ILLINOIS STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ‘Nobody leaves hungry’ at Skillet, serving up breakfast and lunch near Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — “Everybody should have tacos for breakfast,” said Tori Bishop, owner of one of the Kalamazoo area’s newest breakfast spots. A hidden gem just outside Kalamazoo city limits, Skillet is located at 4023 Douglas Ave. in Kalamazoo Township. The restaurant has been serving up breakfast and lunch six days a week since opening in April.
MICHIGAN STATE
Only In Wisconsin

Only In Wisconsin

6K+
Followers
599
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wisconsin is for people who LOVE the The Badger State. We publish one Wisconsin article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy