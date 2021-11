After years in the works, DC's Batgirl movie is officially in pre-production, and fans are eager to see the world of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl realized in live-action. With Leslie Grace now cast in the titular role, and concept art debuting at last weekend's DC FanDome virtual convention, the excitement surrounding the film is only seeming to grow. As the pre-production process on Batgirl marches on, a new casting description has fans raising their eyebrows. A new post from Kate Ringsell Casting for an "untitled Warner Bros. action film" calls for an Asian-American transgender woman in their mid/late 20s. Some have begun to wonder if the casting call could be for Batgirl, and could be for one of Barbara's best friends in the comics, Alysia Yeoh.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO