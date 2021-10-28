Ford to reinstate dividend in the fourth quarter

DETROIT — Ford Motor will reinstate its regular dividend starting in the fourth quarter, more than a year and a half after suspending the payments during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Ford said the fourth-quarter dividend of 10 cents per share on outstanding common...
Even though it expects only a modest improvement in production in the fourth quarter and through the first half of next year, Ford plans to reinstate dividends to shareholders, the company says. Reinstating regular quarterly dividends in the fourth quarter reflects the confidence in the company’s direction and the Ford+...
Ford revenue, net income, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, cash flow. from operations, and adjusted free cash flow were all sharply higher from the second to the third quarter of 2021, as semiconductor availability improved and wholesale. vehicle shipments rose, compared with Q2. Third quarter revenue of $35.7bn nonetheless...
MALVERN, PA — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share for the period ending December 31, 2021. The dividend is payable on January 18, 2022, to common shareholders of record on January 3, 2022. The quarterly distribution represents an annualized dividend rate of $1.72 per share, an increase of $0.36 per share from the previous annual rate of $1.36 per share.
Surging expenses and modest expectations for fourth quarter sales growth caused Amazon to forecast profits that under the most optimistic scenario would be less than half the prior year. The bleak holiday season outlook came as Amazon reported sales for its third quarter increased 15% to $110.8 billion, within the...
LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.231 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 18, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2021.
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company noted that declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board...
U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation fund sold 80,100 Tesla shares on Tuesday, taking a profit after the company hit a $1 trillion valuation. As of Tuesday's closing price of $1,172 a share, that stake would be worth $93.8 million. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds have been shedding Tesla stock since the...
Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
Facebook is going all-in on the metaverse. The company rebranded last week as Meta as it looks to build out the virtual universe and further incorporate virtual and augmented reality with social media. The metaverse is not a new concept, but it is one gaining traction with a wider audience.
The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – It sounds a little bit like birds. That is, if you have a species that’s bright yellow, weighs several tons and wields a welding torch. These robotic arms are making precision welds on a part of a car that you’ll probably never see. General Motors‘ Parma Metal Fabrication plant has been […]
Moderna’s sign is seen outside of their headquarters in Cambridge, MA on March 11, 2021. Moderna shares fell 8% on Thursday after it cut its Covid-19 vaccine sales forecast for the year to between $15 billion and $18 billion from $20 billion. This is a developing story. Please check back...
Shares of Goldman Sachs and Dow Inc. are trading lower Thursday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 102 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Dow Inc. (DOW) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are off $10.31, or 2.5%, while those of Dow Inc. have dropped $1.31 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 77-point drag on the Dow. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher, putting them on course to extend gains that followed the Federal Reserve’s move to scale back its bond purchases. Here’s what we’re watching in Thursday’s trading:. Moderna lowered its outlook for full-year revenue. The company now expects product sales of $15...
Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
