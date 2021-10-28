CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Plant: Canelo Alvarez irritated by me because I’m not intimidated

By Scott Christ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaleb Plant is just 10 days away from the biggest fight of his life, as he’s set to face Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship on Saturday, November 6, live on Showtime pay-per-view. Plant (21-0, 12 KO) will be defending his IBF title, while Canelo (56-1-2, 38...

Kamaru Usman explains callout of Canelo Alvarez: “It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared”

Kamaru Usman explained his callout of Canelo Alvarez, saying “it’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared.”. Usman takes on archrival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. For Usman, this represents another massive fight for him in his MMA career. Since entering the UFC in 2015, Usman is a perfect 14-0, and if he beats Covington to go 15-0, it would start putting him into the upper-echelon of MMA fighters who have ever lived. But even though he still has plenty of more potential opponents to fight in the UFC welterweight division, Usman is looking big. And when it comes to combat sports, it doesn’t get much bigger than Canelo Alvarez.
Canelo Alvarez Vows To Become Mexico’s First Undisputed 168-Pound Champ With KO Of Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez rose two weight classes in November 2019 to challenge then-WBO 175-pound titleholder Sergey Kovalev, vowing to become a four-division champion. The Mexican superstar did so sensationally, knocking the “Crusher” literally to his knees, senseless, out cold and sagging against ring ropes that held him up. It was a bitter end to a match for a highly unpopular fighter.
Canelo Alvarez insists Caleb Plant ‘better have a good chin’ after ‘crossing the line’

Canelo Alvarez says Caleb Plant will need a “good chin” on fight night as the rivals’ bout on 6 November has become personal.Trash talk triggered an altercation at their press conference as Alvarez pushed Plant and punches were thrown after Plant called him a “m**********r”. Alvarez was also labelled a “drugs cheat” by his opponent. The incident meant Plant “crossed a line”, according to Alvarez.The Mexican has now said: “I hope he has a good chin because he’s going to need it on fight night. I’m always ready. I just can’t wait. I feel strong and fast. “With all...
Canelo vs Plant: Caleb Plant’s trainer says don’t be surprised if Plant beats Canelo easier than you think

Following yesterday’s final press conference for Saturday night’s undisputed super middleweight title unification between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, Plant’s trainer Justin Gamber fielded some media questions about their preparations for the bout and why he’s expecting a big performance from his fighter. Gamber on Andre Ward working with their...
Canelo Alvarez vows to make ‘history’ against Caleb Plant in super middleweight showdown

Canelo Alvarez has vowed to make “history” by defeating Caleb Plant in their super middleweight showdown on Saturday night in Las Vegas.The Mexican great is putting his WBA, WBC and WBO titles on the line with Plant’s IBF strap also up for grabs at the MGM Grand.The winner will become the first undisputed champion in the division’s history.Canelo, who saw off Billy Joe Saunders back in May, was in confident mood as he touched down in Vegas."It means a lot to me to win this fight for my legacy," said Canelo. "That's why we are here. He's a good fighter with a lot of skills, but that's nothing new for me."Saturday night, I'm going to make history."Plant himself is undefeated in 17 fights but this, a sixth fight at world title level, is undoubtedly his toughest test yet."I've dedicated my life to this sport. I've sacrificed a lot,” he added. “We're happy to be here, but we're not just happy to be here."We are here to win those belts and become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time."
Boxing News: Furious Canelo Alvarez Reveals Why Caleb Plant Fight Is Personal

The bad blood between Caleb Plant and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is real only because the American made it so, according to the multi-titled Mexican. “All the talk, all the [expletive] he says. That’s why [it’s personal]. He crossed the line and maybe too much, that’s why it’s personal. [But] at the same time, it’s one of the most important fights for me,” Alvarez said via Boxing Scene.
How well can UFC 268 and Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant share the biggest fight weekend of 2021?

On Saturday, we’re set to see arguably the biggest fight night of the year. Canelo Alvarez, the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, looks to become an undisputed world champion for the first time in his career as he faces Caleb Plant in a super middleweight unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. On the other side of the United States, in New York, UFC 268 features three pay-per-view headlining-worthy fights atop a stacked card at Madison Square Garden.
Canelo vs Plant: No confrontation, only focus at final press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant did not repeat the fireworks from their September press conference at today’s final presser, with both appearing focused on Saturday night’s Showtime pay-per-view main event. Both Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KO) and Plant (21-0, 12 KO) kept it short and sweet with their time at the...
Canelo Alvarez plans to punish Caleb Plant for making undisputed title fight personal

LAS VEGAS — Over the past decade, a lot of things have changed for Canelo Alvarez. He’s gone from the hottest prospect in boxing to the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. His bank account has swelled exponentially and he’s now married with two children who he loves with all his heart. He’s also picked up an extracurricular activity with golf and has polished up on his English for his media obligations.
