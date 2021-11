Server transfers for New World went live not long ago following a delay that pushed their start date back, but the transfers have now been suspended. This suspension comes after Amazon Games recognized a problem that resulted in characters being left in an "invalid save state," the game's creators said, which means that they weren't able to be saved properly. This also apparently allowed for an exploit to be abused for players to duplicate gold and items, but Amazon said it'll be banning any players who knowingly exploited the issue.

