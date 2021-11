All Home, a Bay Area nonprofit, has a plan to reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the region by 75% in the near future. But the cost of mostly eliminating homelessness in Napa County over the next five years adds up to roughly $87 million, according to a presentation by All Home to the Napa City Council on Tuesday. And that’s a small portion of the estimated $6.5 billion cost of implementing the plan across the Bay Area.

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO