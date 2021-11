Tommy Hawkins came to Notre Dame in autumn 1955 from Chicago. He majored in sociology and was the Irish’s first Black basketball All-American. After graduation he spent ten productive years in the NBA—six with the Lakers and four with the old Cincinnati Royals. He later was a television and radio broadcaster. He spent the last eighteen years of his career as vice president of communications for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hawkins passed away in 2017.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO