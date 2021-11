The Florida Panthers remained undefeated, thanks to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The Panthers improved to 7-0, while Boston dropped to 3-2. The Bruins came out firing, and Jack Studnicka found Charlie Coyle to put Boston on the board first. Even when the Panthers potted the equalizer minutes later, it didn’t seem like the Bruins were out of this one as they ended the first period with a 15-5 advantage on shots.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO