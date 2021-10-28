BOJ cuts growth, price forecasts; keeps policy steady

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar enjoyed a modest start to the week extending back toward resistance at 0.7540 ahead of a busy week of central bank policy updates and key macroeconomic data. The AUD fell steadily throughout the domestic session amid weaker than anticipated Chinese PMI data and ongoing fallout across the property market. China’s policy of pursuing COVID zero continues to cause significant ongoing disruptions as snap lockdowns interrupt the production cycle and will most likely weigh on domestic growth prospects into the foreseeable future. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7485 the AUD found support overnight amid a healthy appetite for risk. Pushing back through 0.75 the AUD touched intraday highs at 0.7535 and opens buying 0.7521 US cents ahead of today’s crucial RBA policy update. Last week's price action across bond markets and the RBA’s decision “not” to defend the yield curve has heightened expectations the RBA is preparing to abandon its current guidance and bring forward forecasted rate hikes. We expect policy makers will be reluctant to move to soon and proffer any definitive timeline, instead opting to tie future rate adjustments to the evolution of domestic inflationary pressures. With the market already pricing in an H2 2022 rate hike we are keenly attuned to see just how far the RBA will move to meet expectations.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO