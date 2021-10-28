CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BOJ cuts growth, price forecasts; keeps policy steady

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and slashed this year’s inflation forecast in a sign that it has no intention any time soon of...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Central banks head for stimulus exit, but some take the slow lane

LONDON (Reuters) – A great central bank exit from the extraordinary stimulus unleashed to keep economies afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic is underway, with the United States and Australia this week moving away from hefty policy support. But policymakers have also pushed back against investor expectations for a slew of...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Japan household spending falls as consumers wary of virus

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending fell in September as consumers remained cautious about COVID-19, reinforcing views the world’s third-largest economy contracted in the third quarter. The data underscored the need for policymakers to shore up domestic consumption as the global supply crunch hits the export-reliant economy. Spending fell 1.9%...
MARKETS
kdal610.com

JPMorgan cuts China growth forecast for fifth time since August

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan cuts its fourth quarter growth forecast for China to 4.0% quarter-on-quarter from 5.0% on Friday, citing the impact of power shortages and the recurrence of COVID-19 clusters hitting consumer spending and services. “Looking back, we have downgraded China’s growth forecasts five times since August,” JPMorgan’s Haibin...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Reuters#The Bank Of Japan#0 1
101 WIXX

Philippine inflation eases in Oct, allows central bank to keep easy policy

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine annual inflation slowed to a three-month low in October, giving the central bank room to keep its policy accommodative for some time to support economic recovery. The Consumer Price Index rose 4.6% last month from a year earlier, decelerating from 4.8% in September as lower food...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly.Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
kdal610.com

Sterling, euro gain on dollar after Fed announces taper

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar lost ground on the euro and sterling on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates even as it began unwinding its pandemic-era stimulus. The Fed, on Wednesday, announced a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120...
CURRENCIES
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
STOCKS
101 WIXX

Euro zone producer prices make record jump in September – Eurostat

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone producer prices jumped in September more than expected, driven by skyrocketing energy costs, recording their highest increase on record in a new sign of strong inflationary pressures in the bloc, public data showed on Thursday. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat estimated that prices at...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Norway sticks to December rate hike plan as economy rebounds

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s central bank said on Thursday it plans to raise its key policy interest rate next month, continuing a campaign of monetary tightening that started in September https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/norway-raises-interest-rates-says-another-hike-likely-december-2021-09-23. Norges Bank’s monetary policy committee kept the rate on hold at 0.25% for now, as unanimously expected in a Reuters poll of economists.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold, Dollar Up as Fed Begins Tapering but Keeps Interest Rates Steady

Investing.com – Gold was up on Thursday morning in Asia, bouncing back from a three-week low. Investors digested the latest policy decision from a “patient” U.S. Federal Reserve that will begin asset tapering beginning this month. Gold futures gained 0.68% to $1,775.95 by 11:44 PM ET (3:44 AM GMT). The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD steady ahead of Key RBA policy update

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar enjoyed a modest start to the week extending back toward resistance at 0.7540 ahead of a busy week of central bank policy updates and key macroeconomic data. The AUD fell steadily throughout the domestic session amid weaker than anticipated Chinese PMI data and ongoing fallout across the property market. China’s policy of pursuing COVID zero continues to cause significant ongoing disruptions as snap lockdowns interrupt the production cycle and will most likely weigh on domestic growth prospects into the foreseeable future. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7485 the AUD found support overnight amid a healthy appetite for risk. Pushing back through 0.75 the AUD touched intraday highs at 0.7535 and opens buying 0.7521 US cents ahead of today’s crucial RBA policy update. Last week's price action across bond markets and the RBA’s decision “not” to defend the yield curve has heightened expectations the RBA is preparing to abandon its current guidance and bring forward forecasted rate hikes. We expect policy makers will be reluctant to move to soon and proffer any definitive timeline, instead opting to tie future rate adjustments to the evolution of domestic inflationary pressures. With the market already pricing in an H2 2022 rate hike we are keenly attuned to see just how far the RBA will move to meet expectations.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Japan’s Suzuki reaffirms that specific monetary policy is up to BOJ to decide

Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is back on the wires now, having concluded a meeting with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda this Tuesday. Reaffirms that specific monetary policy is up to BOJ to decide. Reaffirms continuation of joint statement between government and BOJ. Government and BOJ are...
ASIA
Reuters

OPEC+ trims 2021 oil demand view, keeps 2022 steady - sources

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - An OPEC+ committee trimmed its forecasts for global oil demand growth this year to 5.7 million barrels per day from 5.8 million, two sources said, amid a continuing strong recovery in consumption from 2020’s collapse. The Joint Technical Committee, which met on Thursday, left its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

BoJ Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, holding fire, slashing price outlook

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its policy decision on Thursday, October 28 at 03:00 GMT, and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of seven major banks. The central bank is unlikely to alter its monetary policy but it is seen cutting growth and price outlook.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BoJ stands pat, downgrades 2021 GDP and CPI forecasts

BoJ kept monetary policy unchanged today as widely expected. Under the yield curve control framework, short-term policy interest rate is held at -0.1%. 10-year yield target is maintained at around 0%, with JGB purchases without upper limit. It also reiterated that BoJ will continue with QQE with YCC “as long as it is necessary” for maintaining inflation at 2% target in a stable manner. It will also continue expanding the monetary base core CPI exceeds 2% and stays above in a stable manner.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy