Tua Tagovailoa trade rumors are heating up as many believe he could be traded before the 2021 NFL trade deadline. These NFL trade rumors are being sparked by the chatter of Deshaun Watson being traded to the Miami Dolphins. If the Dolphins bring in Watson, what team could get in on a Tua trade? The Russell WIlson injury leaves the Seahawks offense in the hands of Geno Smith. Could the Seahawks use the young Talent of Tua Tagovailoa? Could the Pittsburgh Steelers get their QB of the future with Ben Roethlisberger likely done after this year. Chase Senior and Harrison Graham take a look at 6 teams that could trade for Tua.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO