NHL

Dylan Larkin scores OT winner as Wings rally to edge Capitals, 3-2

Derrick
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Red Wings continue to intrigue in...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Detroit News

Wings' Dylan Larkin not available to practice, status for Tuesday unclear

Montreal — The Red Wings might be without another significant piece of the lineup Tuesday when they face the slumping Montreal Canadiens. Dylan Larkin didn't participate in Monday's practice, and coach Jeff Blashill wouldn't say if Larkin would be available. "Maintenance day," said Blashill after Monday's practice, as to why...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin once again absent from Red Wings today in Boston

Detroit Red Wings forward and captain Dylan Larkin didn’t play during last night’s 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens owing to “personal reasons”. The expectation was that he’d re-join his team today for practice in Boston as the team prepares for their game against the Bruins tomorrow. However, according to...
NHL
wtvbam.com

Larkin gets overtime winner as Red Wings get victory at Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – Dylan Larkin scored a goal less than two minutes into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. Detroit faced a 2-0 deficit in the second period, but Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri both scored to send...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings knock off Capitals in overtime, 3-2

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Captain Dylan Larkin silenced the Capital One Arena crowd with a snipe just over 90 seconds into overtime, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. Detroit scored three unanswered goals after falling behind, 2-0, early in the second...
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Dylan Larkin iffy as Detroit Red Wings aim to behave better at Montreal

The Detroit Red Wings make their second foray to Bell Centre eager to prove their first one was a one-off. That could be made more difficult given there’s some uncertainty surrounding the lineup, but whoever is in uniform Tuesday, the message is to stay out of the penalty box. That’s what marred the Oct. 23 game, when the Canadiens feasted on three power plays to hand the Wings a lopsided 6-1 loss.
NHL
chatsports.com

No Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi, but Red Wings confident these days because of depth

Montreal — If the Red Wings were to miss forwards Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi the past few seasons, it would be a devastating blow to the lineup. And it does hurt, with coach Jeff Blashill confirming after Tuesday's morning skate that Larkin would be unavailable for "personal reasons" and Bertuzzi being unavailable in Canada because of his unvaccinated status.
NHL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings tightlipped about Dylan Larkin's nearly weeklong absence

BOSTON — Dylan Larkin's absence from the Detroit Red Wings lineup is stretching toward a week as they continue their road trip without their captain. Coach Jeff Blashill said Thursday morning Larkin "is away for personal reasons, and I’ll leave it at that." The evening game against the Bruins at TD Garden marked the second straight absence for Larkin.
NHL
MLive.com

Michael Rasmussen moves to Red Wings’ top line with Dylan Larkin out tonight

Already missing Tyler Bertuzzi tonight in Montreal, the Detroit Red Wings will be without another top-line player in Dylan Larkin, who is out due to personal reasons. That is a huge chuck of offense. Bertuzzi and Larkin have combined for nine goals and 17 points, joined on the top line by rookie Lucas Raymond (four goals, nine points).
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings visit tough environment in Boston still without Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings face a difficult opponent in a tough environment tonight, still without their captain. Dylan Larkin will miss his second game in a row due to unspecified personal reasons when the Red Wings face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The Red Wings (4-4-2) are winless in...
NHL
chatsports.com

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin likely to miss game vs. Bruins for 'personal reasons'

Boston — The Dylan Larkin saga continues. The Red Wings' captain didn't partake in Thursday's morning skate, and was scheduled to miss his second consecutive game for "personal reasons," coach Jeff Blashill said. Blashill didn't shed any new light on the absence, basically repeating, in various ways, an identical response...
NHL
NHL
NHL
CBS Detroit

Red Wings Beat Capitals In OT

Robby Fabbri tied it early in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings came back to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Wednesday night. Larkin beat Vitek Vanecek 1:37 into OT on a goal assisted on by impressive rookies Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider....
NHL

