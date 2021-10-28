Dylan Larkin scores OT winner as Wings rally to edge Capitals, 3-2

Montreal — The Red Wings might be without another significant piece of the lineup Tuesday when they face the slumping Montreal Canadiens. Dylan Larkin didn't participate in Monday's practice, and coach Jeff Blashill wouldn't say if Larkin would be available. "Maintenance day," said Blashill after Monday's practice, as to why...
Detroit Red Wings forward and captain Dylan Larkin didn’t play during last night’s 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens owing to “personal reasons”. The expectation was that he’d re-join his team today for practice in Boston as the team prepares for their game against the Bruins tomorrow. However, according to...
WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – Dylan Larkin scored a goal less than two minutes into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. Detroit faced a 2-0 deficit in the second period, but Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri both scored to send...
On Wednesday, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was not with the team during their skate around in Boston but head coach Jeff Blashill said that he had no update to pass along. Well, just moments ago, Max Bultman of The Athletic reported that Larkin is not anticipated to be...
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Captain Dylan Larkin silenced the Capital One Arena crowd with a snipe just over 90 seconds into overtime, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. Detroit scored three unanswered goals after falling behind, 2-0, early in the second...
The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to rebound from Saturday night’s 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, though the good news is that they refused to give up the entire evening, continuously battling back right to the final horn. They’ll be looking for some revenge tomorrow night against...
The Detroit Red Wings make their second foray to Bell Centre eager to prove their first one was a one-off. That could be made more difficult given there’s some uncertainty surrounding the lineup, but whoever is in uniform Tuesday, the message is to stay out of the penalty box. That’s what marred the Oct. 23 game, when the Canadiens feasted on three power plays to hand the Wings a lopsided 6-1 loss.
Montreal — If the Red Wings were to miss forwards Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi the past few seasons, it would be a devastating blow to the lineup. And it does hurt, with coach Jeff Blashill confirming after Tuesday's morning skate that Larkin would be unavailable for "personal reasons" and Bertuzzi being unavailable in Canada because of his unvaccinated status.
BOSTON — Dylan Larkin's absence from the Detroit Red Wings lineup is stretching toward a week as they continue their road trip without their captain. Coach Jeff Blashill said Thursday morning Larkin "is away for personal reasons, and I’ll leave it at that." The evening game against the Bruins at TD Garden marked the second straight absence for Larkin.
Already missing Tyler Bertuzzi tonight in Montreal, the Detroit Red Wings will be without another top-line player in Dylan Larkin, who is out due to personal reasons. That is a huge chuck of offense. Bertuzzi and Larkin have combined for nine goals and 17 points, joined on the top line by rookie Lucas Raymond (four goals, nine points).
The Detroit Red Wings face a difficult opponent in a tough environment tonight, still without their captain. Dylan Larkin will miss his second game in a row due to unspecified personal reasons when the Red Wings face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The Red Wings (4-4-2) are winless in...
Coming off a tough 3-0 loss at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens, things aren’t expected to lighten up for the Detroit Red Wings as they’re scheduled to take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday, and will be forced to do so without their captain Dylan Larkin. After missing Tuesday’s...
Boston — The Dylan Larkin saga continues. The Red Wings' captain didn't partake in Thursday's morning skate, and was scheduled to miss his second consecutive game for "personal reasons," coach Jeff Blashill said. Blashill didn't shed any new light on the absence, basically repeating, in various ways, an identical response...
Detroit Red Wings (3-2-1) vs. Washington Capitals (4-0-2) Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). • Box score. Game notes: The Wings will try to win their second in a row after beating the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-3, on Sunday....
Robby Fabbri tied it early in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings came back to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Wednesday night. Larkin beat Vitek Vanecek 1:37 into OT on a goal assisted on by impressive rookies Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider....
