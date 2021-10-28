CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion, COVID Mandates on Illinois Legislators’ Agenda

By Amanda Vinicky
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois legislators are meeting in Springfield for the final session of 2021. It’s technically the annual fall...

Legislators Approve Repeal of Illinois’ Parental Notification Act

Illinois legislators are meeting in Springfield for the final session of 2021. It’s technically the annual fall veto session – the General Assembly’s chance to override bills that members passed then the governor rejected – but there weren’t any vetoes on which to act. Instead, lawmakers are dealing with hot-button issues like abortion, COVID-19 mandates, new congressional boundaries, and other unfinished business.
WTTW is Chicago's premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

