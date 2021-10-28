CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Three things we learned in the Charlotte Hornets’ win against the Magic in Orlando

Derrick
 8 days ago

James Borrego had a few things in particular he wanted to...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
chatsports.com

Miles Bridges leads Hornets into action against Magic

Following a two-game road trip that produced the first win under new head coach Jamahl Mosley, the Orlando Magic return home on Wednesday to play the red-hot Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets cooled off slightly on Monday, but they still put up big offensive numbers in a 140-129 overtime loss to...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

What we learned from the Spurs opening night win over the Magic

There’s a well-known scene at the beginning of King Lear where the aforementioned monarch demands that his three daughters praise him and declare the quality of their love for him in exchange for their inheritance. Only Lear’s youngest daughter, Cordelia, refuses to participate in the fluffing of the old King’s...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Borrego
chatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets player grades from Wednesday’s victory vs. Magic

The Charlotte Hornets outlasted the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night to win their fourth game of the season, 120-11. Charlotte outscored Orlando 29-18 in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory. Once again, Miles Bridges led the way for the Hornets, scoring 31 points and grabbing 6 rebounds while hitting...
NBA
Yardbarker

Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Magic

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Orlando Magic. The Hornets and Magic are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter...
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets Top Magic to Get Back in the Win Column

ORLANDO, FL - The Hornets picked up their fourth win of the season on Wednesday night by defeating the Orlando Magic, 120-111. Despite having better depth and offensive play, it wasn't smooth sailing for the Hornets. In fact, they trailed by double digits for much of the opening quarter before closing the first on a 19-9 "run" to tie things up at 31-31.
NBA
chatsports.com

The Hornets are 3-0 for the first time in history. Three things we learned vs. Brooklyn

This had the makings of perfect litmus. Victories in their first two games of the season had the Charlotte Hornets feeling good about themselves. But Brooklyn represented a different challenge. “It’s a great test for us,” Hornets coach James Borrego said before tipoff. “Obviously, a great team, a title contender...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#The Charlotte Hornets#Magic#Southeast Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Brian Windhorst On Zion Williamson: "He Will Never Be The Kind Of Transformational Player That We All Thought He Could Be Until He Gets Closer To That Player He Was At Duke."

Zion Williamson was widely viewed as a generational "can't miss" prospect going into the 2019 NBA Draft and there is no doubt that he's been good in the league. He made his first All-Star appearance during the 2020-21 season while averaging 27.0 PPG and 7.2 RPG. However, there have been...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s LeBron James News

When the Los Angeles Lakers step on the floor for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder a notable player won’t be there. Star forward LeBron James isn’t suiting up for the game. According to a report from Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, the team ruled LeBron out for tonight’s game with an abdominal strain.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy