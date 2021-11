PITTSBURGH — Given their luck in the first month of the season, of course it came to this. Already, the Penguins have had to play on through myriad maladies. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were unavailable when the puck dropped on the regular season on Oct. 12. About 30% of the players on their roster contracted COVID. And in total a dozen dudes have now been sidelined for one reason or another.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO