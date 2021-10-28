Tom Krasovic: Padres right to interview Ozzie Guillen, despite baggage

Major League Baseball's playoffs may be ongoing, but that hasn't stopped several teams from making managerial changes since the end of the regular season. Indeed, the New York Mets, the San Diego Padres, and the St. Louis Cardinals have all opted for dugout turnover instead of the status quo. St. Louis has a new skipper, hiring the 35-year-old Oliver Marmol, but New York and San Diego are still looking. The New York Yankees, for their part, elected to go the other way, signing manager Aaron Boone to a three-year extension.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO