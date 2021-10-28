CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Nashville secures playoff spot with 6-3 win over Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Randall Leal each scored...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Nashville, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What vaccine mandate means for firms and workers

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. President Joe Biden described the rules issued Thursday as urgently needed to get more Americans inoculated. Though confirmed viral cases and deaths have fallen sharply since the start of the year, they remain dangerously high, especially in some areas and industries. Average case numbers have leveled off at about 70,000 new infections a day and confirmed viral deaths at more than 1,200 a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Leal

Comments / 0

Community Policy