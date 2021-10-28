CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1

By Associated Press
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat Orlando...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

3 things we learned from Orlando City’s 1-1 draw with Montreal

Orlando City surged ahead to a one-goal lead but ultimately settled for a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Wednesday. Here are three things we learned from the match: Slow second-half pattern In the first half of Wednesday’s match, the Lions looked poised for a blowout. Montreal didn’t even manage a shot in the first half. Meanwhile, Orlando City poured on pressure, opening with 4 corner kicks in the ...
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Travels to Face Columbus Crew on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. (Oct. 26, 2021) - Orlando City SC (12-8-11, 47 points) heads back out on the road this week, traveling to face the Columbus Crew (10-13-8, 38 points) at Lower.com Field on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin at 7 p.m. on FOX35 PLUS.
MLS
massivereport.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. Orlando City SC

The 2021 Major League Soccer regular season is winding down and the Columbus Crew is mathematically still alive for the MLS Cup playoffs entering Wednesday night’s home match against Orlando City SC. On Saturday, the Black & Gold fell to the New York Red Bulls 2-1 at home to massively lower the team's odds to qualify for the postseason. Entering Wednesday, the Crew has a two percent chance of making the playoffs.
MLS
Columbus Dispatch

Caleb Porter unavailable to coach Crew vs. Orlando City, missing third straight game due to COVID-19

Crew coach Caleb Porter is missing a third straight game on Wednesday against Orlando City after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Porter was unavailable to coach the Crew at Nashville SC last Wednesday and on Saturday in a loss to New York Red Bulls. On Tuesday, Porter said he was no longer experiencing symptoms but was still testing positive.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
chatsports.com

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew

We’re once again on the cusp of another Orlando City match day, and another vastly important match it is. The Lions have just a three-point cushion between themselves in fourth, and New York City FC in fifth, and really need to win tomorrow’s match against the Columbus Crew. To get...
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Capitals' Sprong has goal, assist in 4-1 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Washington Capitals had the New Jersey Devils' number last season, winning all eight games. Nothing seemingly has changed this season. Daniel Sprong set up the Capitals' first goal and scored on a second-period breakaway in one-sided 4-1 victory over the Devils on Thursday night. “We’ve...
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Defending champs Crew cling to playoff hopes vs. Orlando City

The Columbus Crew try to keep their faint postseason hopes alive when they host Orlando City on Wednesday. Columbus (10-13-8, 38 points) is five points out of the Eastern Conference playoffs with three games left. The Crew, who lost 2-1 Saturday to the New York Red Bulls, must also pass four teams to have an opportunity to defend their 2020 MLS Cup championship.
MLS
chatsports.com

2021 Match 32 Story Stream: Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew

A collection of stories about the Lions’ 32nd game of the 2021 MLS season as Orlando City visits Columbus. All of our content from Orlando City vs. the Columbus Crew can be found right here in our match stream.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Zelarayán
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Crew keeps playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win over Orlando City SC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the regular season quickly coming to a close, the Columbus Crew kept its playoff hopes alive Wednesday night with a 3-2 home victory over Orlando City SC. Needing a win, the Crew jumped out to an early lead at Lower.com Field when Miguel Berry got...
MLS
Columbus Dispatch

Takeaways: Columbus Crew respond in the right way against Orlando City; Zelarayan, Etienne, Berry lead the way

Crew coach Caleb Porter challenged his team this week, calling the home loss this past Saturday to the New York Red Bulls “unacceptable.” The last three games, he said, would show the players’ true faces and who he could rely on next season, regardless of whether the Crew could overcome an almost insurmountable five-point deficit to make the playoffs.
MLS
FOX Sports

Zelarayán, Crew avoid elimination again, beat DC United 3-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, Pedro Santos added another and the Columbus Crew beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday night to keep their playoff hopes alive. Columbus (12-13-8) and D.C. United are tied with 44 points, two back of the New York Red Bulls for the seventh...
MLS
The Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Final Score 3-2 as Mistake-Prone Lions Flounder on Road

Orlando City lost a critical match in the MLS playoff race due to sloppy early play, falling 3-2 to the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Stadium. Lucas Zelarayan set up two goals and scored another to lead the hosts. Daryl Dike scored from the penalty spot and Robin Jansson scored a late cosmetic goal but it was a devastating result for the Lions.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Columbus#D C United
chatsports.com

Knicks: 3 keys to beating the Orlando Magic after magical season opener

The New York Knicks set the stage for what hopes to be a fantastic 2021–22 season after emerging from the trenches after years of dismal performance. The Knicks now have a stellar group of starting players with adequate depth, which contributed significantly in the win over Boston on Wednesday evening.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rangers beat Predators 3-1 on Lafrenière's third-period goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière scored with 9:07 remaining in the third period to lift the New York Rangers over the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Thursday night. Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves for New York, winners of three straight. Shesterkin has stopped 99 of 102 shots in those three games.
NHL
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC: Final Score 1-1 as Allen Chapman Chalks Off Winning Orlando Goal

It looked like the Lions had won it. Andres Perea’s put-back of an Alexandre Pato free kick that hit the crossbar and goalkeeper Joe Willis deep in stoppage time appeared to punch Orlando City’s ticket into the postseason. But referee Allen Chapman went to the monitor and waved off a goal for what he deemed a clear and obvious foul on Daryl Dike, allowing Nashville SC (12-4-17, 53 points) to escape with a 1-1 draw against Orlando (12-9-12, 48 points) as the teams tied for the third time in as many meetings in 2021.
MLS
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Ends Regular Season Against MLS Powerhouse New England

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will be looking to improve for the 2022 season, but before they do, they will face a team that scored five unanswered goals against them back in July. The Rosa Negra will visit the New England Revolution on Sunday for its final 2021 regular-season game after falling 1-3 against New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium. New England Revolution enters the fixture after with a weekend rest and winning 1-0 at home against the Colorado Rapids in the team’s last match on Wednesday, Oct. 27. New England has 22 wins, seven draws and four losses during the 2021 season. Fans will be able to watch the game locally on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Adam Buksa Suffers Foot Injury, But Revolution Reportedly Confident He Won’t Miss Any Playoff Action

FOXBORO (CBS) — Adam Buksa has suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of Poland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. But Revolution fans can breathe easy, as the club reportedly does not believe that their star forward will miss any action in the upcoming MLS Playoffs. Buksa was set to join the Polish National Team for qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, but reportedly suffered a broken metatarsal in his foot, it was reported on Monday. The injury will sideline Buksa for several weeks, but MLS insider Tom Bogert is reporting that the Revolution don’t believe that the injury will keep...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy