Brazil opened an international tender Thursday to build one of the world's biggest 5G data networks, seeking $9 billion in investment for Latin America's largest economy. Calling it a "historic" moment, President Jair Bolsonaro opened the tender in Brasilia with a symbolic bang of the auctioneer's hammer, kicking off bidding by 15 companies that officials said could last through Friday. The final overall sum raised will be announced on Friday at the end of the tender, but Communications Minister Fabio Faria said the figure already reached 43.7 billion reais (S7.9 billion) by the end of Thursday. "The first day of the tender was a success, it exceeded all expectations," tweeted Faria.

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO