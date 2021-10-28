Senate votes to move two bills forward on second day of special session

On Monday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Senate voted 20-12 along party lines to overhaul reading assessments for Wisconsin grade schoolers. Some of the debate over the bill focused on the legislation patterning the proposed reading assessment after Mississippi's system. Mississippi requires third grade students to pass a reading exam before being promoted to the fourth grade. The bill the Senate approved doesn't include a similar promotion requirement. It also doesn't include any new state funding for schools. Now, students in 4K through second grade are tested annually. The bill would require 4K students to be put through a fundamental skills screening twice. There also would be a universal screening assessment three times in grades kindergarten through second grade. Districts and charter schools would have to identify students who are at risk because they score below the 25th percentile and create a personal reading plan for those kids. In this segment, Senators Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) and Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) debate the issue.

