CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Senate votes to move two bills forward on second day of special session

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592, victoria.eavis@trib.com
Douglas Budget
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE — On the second day of a fast-paced special session intended to fight vaccine mandates, the Wyoming Senate voted to move forward on two bills — one related to COVID-19 measures and one not. One of the bills to advance, Senate File 1003, has emerged as a key...

www.douglas-budget.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Senate Republicans again reject voting rights bill

WASHINGTON — Republicans in the U.S. Senate have blocked another voting rights bill, this one named for the late Georgia civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. On a 50-49 vote, the Senate declined to proceed to debate on the latest Democratic effort at a nationwide voting rights overhaul meant to stymie Republican-led state laws restricting voting access.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Douglas Budget

One bill survives special session intended to fight Biden vaccine mandates

The Wyoming Legislature’s special session that intended to fight back against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate started last week with 20 bills. After seven days, only one bill had survived. The one measure left, House Bill 1002, passed both chambers on Wednesday evening and appears headed for Gov. Mark Gordon’s...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Senate to Hold Procedural Vote on Voting Rights Bill

The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on a major voting rights bill called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It passed the House in August. A bipartisan group of Senators said they reached a deal on voting legislation Tuesday. The vote comes just weeks after Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Douglas Budget

Senate makes more changes to anti-vaccine bills

The Wyoming Legislature’s two remaining anti-vaccine mandate bills cleared their latest hurdle Tuesday in the Senate while undergoing significant alterations. House Bill 1001 would enact rules for certain Wyoming businesses that may choose to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers. House Bill 1002 declares that all public entities will not enforce federal mandates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Douglas Budget

Wyoming's anti-vaccine mandate bills move forward

As the Wyoming Legislature’s special session resumed Monday, lawmakers focused on revising the two remaining bills designed to push back on vaccine mandates. But regardless of where they sat on the issue, many lawmakers seemed frustrated with the legislative product. House Bill 1001 enacts rules for certain Wyoming businesses that...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Legislature Special Session Day 3

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The third day of the Special Session continued in the Wyoming House and Senate chambers Thursday. The house was busy voting on House Bill 1001 and its amendments in its second reading. HB 1001 prohibited employers from requiring a Covid vaccine as a condition...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Press

House forwards two bills to Senate, adjourns until Wednesday

SHERIDAN — Just two bills related to COVID-19 mandates have moved forward in the Wyoming Legislature heading into the weekend. House Bill 1001 and House Bill 1002 passed on third reading Friday, meaning they will head to the Senate next week. The Senate, though, has not approved any COVID-related bills...
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
oilcity.news

Wyoming Senate squash look at Medicaid expansion during special session

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Senate voted against introducing a bill to expand Medicaid in Wyoming during the legislature’s special session on Monday, October 27. Sen. Cale Case (Fremont County), asked that the Senate approve Senate File 1011, which is known as the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act. Case said that...
CASPER, WY
Kenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Floor Session Vote on Reading Readiness

On Monday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Senate voted 20-12 along party lines to overhaul reading assessments for Wisconsin grade schoolers. Some of the debate over the bill focused on the legislation patterning the proposed reading assessment after Mississippi's system. Mississippi requires third grade students to pass a reading exam before being promoted to the fourth grade. The bill the Senate approved doesn't include a similar promotion requirement. It also doesn't include any new state funding for schools. Now, students in 4K through second grade are tested annually. The bill would require 4K students to be put through a fundamental skills screening twice. There also would be a universal screening assessment three times in grades kindergarten through second grade. Districts and charter schools would have to identify students who are at risk because they score below the 25th percentile and create a personal reading plan for those kids. In this segment, Senators Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) and Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) debate the issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Special Session#Legislature#The Wyoming Senate#Covid#D Jackson
Sheridan Media

State Senator Thinks Special Session On Vaccine Mandate Is Bad Idea

Longtime state Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, thinks that next week’s legislative special session regarding vaccine mandates is a bad idea, he told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. “I don’t agree with the federal mandates on employers and I want to be clear about that,” Case said. “But I don’t see...
U.S. POLITICS
whbl.com

State Senate Will Vote Monday On Redistricting Bills

MADISON, WI (WRN) – New legislative and congressional district maps are ready for a vote in the full state Senate next week. Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison) was a “no” in Thursday’s committee vote. “The maps before us are based upon the worst gerrymander in the nation, by many accounts,” Roys...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
pncguam.com

Senators to vote on corrected war claims bill

Bill 217-36, introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje to correct the error contained in Bill 130-36, the Guam World War Two Reconciliation Act of 2021, was finally placed in the voting file during Thursday’s session. Speaker Terlaje, who was still absent after contracting COVID-19, had her closing statement on the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy