Australian supermarkets form ‘task force’ to tackle pallet shortage

By Thomson Reuters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s two largest supermarket operators have formed a “task force” to solve a shortage of delivery pallets, the No. 2 grocery chain said on Thursday, the strongest sign of the sector’s exposure to supply chain problems gripping the world. Coles Group Ltd CEO Steven Cain said...

Qantas reports surge in domestic bookings as state borders open

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it had taken nearly 500,000 domestic bookings in the past two weeks as states begin to open their borders, versus around 20,000 in a two-week period in August when parts of the country were locked down. “Travel demand and confidence levels are...
WORLD
Australia’s biggest states open borders in time for Christmas season

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state removed entry restrictions to citizens of neighbouring New South Wales on Friday, allowing almost blanket reciprocal travel between the country’s two biggest states ahead of the busy Christmas period. Travel between the pair, home to more than half Australia’s 25 million population, has been...
TRAVEL
Australia’s Woodside pares gas reserves again, shares fall

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s Woodside Petroleum on Friday cut the proved and probable gas reserves estimate for its Greater Pluto region off Western Australia by about 10%, marking the second reserves downgrade in a month and triggering a drop in its shares. Excluding production in 2021 from the Pyxis hub,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
German industrial production drops in September on supply chain shortages

BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial production unexpectedly fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as supply bottlenecks for raw and preliminary materials continued to take a toll on output in Europe’s biggest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output fell by 1.1% on the month after an upwardly...
INDUSTRY
Closing the loophole: a minimum wage for Australia's farm workers is long overdue

The Fair Work Commission’s ruling that Australian farm workers paid piece rates to pick fruit and vegetables must now get a base wage of $25.41 an hour is long overdue and absolutely necessary. In theory, anyone working in Australia should be paid a minimum wage. But piecework payments, by which workers are paid solely on what they produce with no guarantee of a minimum rate, have lingered on as a common practice in the agricultural sector. As the commission’s ruling notes: “A substantial proportion of the seasonal harvesting workforce are engaged on piece rates and more than half of the seasonal...
INDUSTRY
Australia’s banking regulator looks into CBA’s jump into crypto

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s banking watchdog said it was examining the regulatory implications of Commonwealth Bank’s’s planned introduction of bitcoin trading to unsophisticated retail investors – the first bank in Australia to do so. CBA says it would welcome a clear regulatory framework for crytpocurrencies, which are not formally regulated...
MARKETS
Anger over shortages at Mull's only supermarket

Islanders on Mull have expressed anger at shortages in the island's only supermarket. Co-op has apologised and said the situation at its Tobermory shop and a number of its other stores was caused by a "severe ordering system failure". It said it was working to resolve the problem and new...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Britain’s Currys in ‘good shape’ for peak trading

LONDON (Reuters) – Currys, Britain’s biggest electricals retailer, is well stocked despite supply chain disruption and confident it will enjoy a strong Black Friday and Christmas trading period, its boss said on Thursday. British retailers are grappling with delays in their international supply chains that are being compounded by labour...
RETAIL
Labour shortages slow UK hiring, push up pay – REC

LONDON (Reuters) – British employers increased their hiring of workers via recruitment agencies at the slowest pace in six months in October due to a lack of suitable staff, recruiters said on Friday. A shortage of permanent and temporary candidates pushed up starting pay by the most since at least...
ECONOMY
The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
Japan household spending falls as consumers wary of virus

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending fell in September as consumers remained cautious about COVID-19, reinforcing views the world’s third-largest economy contracted in the third quarter. The data underscored the need for policymakers to shore up domestic consumption as the global supply crunch hits the export-reliant economy. Spending fell 1.9%...
MARKETS
Latvia allows businesses to fire the unvaccinated

(Reuters) – The Latvian parliament on Thursday allowed businesses to fire workers who refuse to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or transfer to remote work, as the country battles one of the worst COVID-19 waves in European Union. About 61% of Latvian adults are fully vaccinated, less than the European...
EDUCATION
Latam e-commerce giant MercadoLibre revenue soars on pandemic-led boom

(Reuters) – MercadoLibre Inc posted a 67% jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday as the South American e-commerce giant benefited from a surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 crisis. The Argentine company has capitalized on the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and online payment across Latin America by ramping up...
PUBLIC HEALTH

