RSL beats Dallas 2-1 behind late goals from Kreilach, RusnÃ¡k

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

FRISCO, Texas -- Damir Kreilach and Albert RusnÃ¡k each scored in the final 10 minutes and Real Salt Lake beat FC Dallas 2-1...

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
chatsports.com

The Knee Jerk: RSL vs FC Dallas

I had a bunch of jokes lined up about coffin nails. Well, we’ve waved off the grave for now. It was an ugly, grinding win. In Texas. When we really needed three points. Good thing Dallas knows how to go up early and squander their matches. Thank you, FC Dallas.
SOCCER
ABC 4

RSL pulls off comeback win over FC Dallas, 2-1

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Discussing Vaccine Mandates with U of U Prof. Jim Tabery. Warmer and drier conditions on deck for Thursday but changes ahead this weekend. 'Admiral Abram' from Utah treasure hunt app arrested by U.S. Marshals. What is SHIB?: More Utahns jumping on the...
MLS
chatsports.com

Stoppage-time goal sinks FC Dallas in 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake

FC Dallas squandered an early lead for the third game in a row as they lost 2-1 to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Damir Kreilach and Albert Rusnak found goals in the final ten minutes of the match to complete the comeback for the visitors, who are now above the playoff line in the Western Conference. Their goals offset a first half header from Matt Hedges.
MLS
State
Texas State
kslsports.com

RSL F Damir Kreilach Equalizes Late With Big Goal Against FC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake forward/midfielder Damir Kreilach tied the match late in the second half in a big match on the road against FC Dallas. With potential playoff seeding on the line, Damir Kreilach tied the game in the 80th minute of the match. Justin Meram played the ball into the box where he somehow found Kreilach who was able to get a foot on it and into the back of the net.
MLS
ABC4

Real Salt Lake stages dramatic comeback to beat FC Dallas, 2-1

FRISCO, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – In the span of about ten minutes, Real Salt Lake went from a devastating loss that would have severely damaged its playoff hopes, to a thrilling comeback victory that may have saved them. Justin Meram, a substitute in the 75th minute, assisted on goals by Damir Kreilach in the 80th […]
MLS
rsl.com

Quote Sheet: RSL 2-1 DAL

“Obviously you want to score goals and get a lead going into the second half, but what we have been working on all year long has been making sure that we are very aggressive in the attack and in doing so, sometimes you are going to get hit on the counter. Today in the first half I felt like we got hit on quite a few counters and handled it well. I think we had 16 or 17 crosses in the first half, none of which were of real good quality and then we gave up a soft goal late in the first half. But again, it allowed us to now get on top of them and really open them up with our attacking structure and we did a really good job of doing that. I think it's finding a better balance of how much we want to really impose ourselves from a direct perspective and really open them up and create a little bit more width in the attack. That is something we will hit on, because when we do that we take over games. It’s that balance between those two things that we’ll look at as we look towards San Jose.”
FRISCO, TX
RSL Soapbox

Player Ratings: Dallas 1 - 2 RSL

David Ochoa - 4 Ochoa had a very bad mistake calling for the ball off of a Dallas pass coming right to the middle of the box and did not get to the ball allowing Dallas to score their goal. Aaron Herrera - 6.5 Herrera showed strength and skill again...
DALLAS, TX
Person
Damir Kreilach
Person
Justin Meram
Person
Ricardo Pepi
Sacramento Bee

Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1

Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night to keep the defending champion Crew's slim playoff hopes alive. Columbus (11-13-8) has 41 points, three behind seventh-place D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Orlando City (12-9-11), which had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped, fell to fifth in the conference with 47 points.
MLS
kslsports.com

Two Late Goals Are Too Late For RSL Against San Jose

SANDY, Utah – Despite scoring a pair of late goals, RSL was unable to overcome a three-goal deficit against the San Jose Earthquakes. Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang scored a goal late in the second half to pull one back against the Earthquakes. In the 85th minute, Maikel Chang...
MLS
Durango Herald

Demons get late goals to beat Erie in first round of playoffs

The Durango High School boys soccer team beat the Erie Tigers in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs 3-1 on Thursday at DHS. The outcome of the game, however, was up in the air until the final few minutes. The Demons got on the scoreboard first in...
DURANGO, CO
Daily Herald

Ferreira, Jara score to help FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1

FRISCO, Texas -- JesÃºs Ferreira scored his career-high tying eighth goal of the season, Franco Jara also scored and FC Dallas beat Austin FC 2-1 on Saturday night. Jara came on in the 80th minute and scored seconds later, putting away a volley off a ball-in that was re-directed by Austin's Alexander Ring to give Dallas (7-15-11) a 2-1 lead.
MLS
uclabruins.com

Bruins Score Late to Beat Stanford, 1-0

LOS ANGELES - Senior Maricarmen Reyes scored in the 86th minute to give No. 5 UCLA a 1-0 victory over No. 9 Stanford in front of a sell-out crowd of 2,176 at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. After a throw-in by Quincy McMahon, Lexi Wright sent the ball into the center of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
defendingbigd.com

Vegas Scores a Pair Late to Beat Dallas in OT

It was the first time they played each other since the Western Conference Final in the bubble two seasons ago. And it was a game in which Dallas had to be careful. The Vegas Golden Knights played last night in Colorado. They stayed there and got on a plane this morning to fly to Dallas. The Dallas Stars have been in Dallas since late Monday/early Tuesday after a game in Columbus. Vegas is down some key players while Dallas got some much needed help. All of this made for a dangers game at the American Airlines Center.
NHL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Shawnee News-Star

Late goal lifts Oklahoma Baptist over Harding, 1-0

SEARCY, Ark. – It was better late than never for Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday night as it scored with less than 90 seconds left to defeat the Harding Lady Bisons 1-0 in Great American Conference soccer play. Hannah Evans sprinted down the OBU sideline, passed to Tori Kitchel, and the...
SOCCER
ESPN

NWSL fallout continues as Washington Spirit exec Best resigns - source

Larry Best has resigned from his position as president of sporting operations of the NWSL's Washington Spirit, a source has confirmed to ESPN. The Washington Post was the first to report Best's resignation. A Spirit spokesperson declined to comment. Best had been under fire following the NWSL's investigation into the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Diego Fagundez's first-half goal doesn't hold up in Austin FC's 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Austin FC’s match against FC Dallas Saturday at Toyota Stadium played out like so many others have for El Tree this season. Unfortunately, that meant a frustrating narrow loss — in this case 2-1 — where Austin FC played well for long stretches, gave up a second-half goal and was on the wrong end of a somewhat questionable refereeing decision.
MLS
