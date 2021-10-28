RSL beats Dallas 2-1 behind late goals from Kreilach, RusnÃ¡k

“Obviously you want to score goals and get a lead going into the second half, but what we have been working on all year long has been making sure that we are very aggressive in the attack and in doing so, sometimes you are going to get hit on the counter. Today in the first half I felt like we got hit on quite a few counters and handled it well. I think we had 16 or 17 crosses in the first half, none of which were of real good quality and then we gave up a soft goal late in the first half. But again, it allowed us to now get on top of them and really open them up with our attacking structure and we did a really good job of doing that. I think it's finding a better balance of how much we want to really impose ourselves from a direct perspective and really open them up and create a little bit more width in the attack. That is something we will hit on, because when we do that we take over games. It’s that balance between those two things that we’ll look at as we look towards San Jose.”

FRISCO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO