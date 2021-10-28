CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor baseball faces Rangers' instructional league team Thursday

By Staff report
WacoTrib.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a way to kick off the fall for Baylor baseball, which will face the Texas Rangers’ instructional league team at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Baylor Ballpark. A 43-man roster...

wacotrib.com

