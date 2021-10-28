Homemade for the holidays: MMA to host 45th Holiday Craft Show

The Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts will take place at Knox Farm State Park on Saturday, October 23rd and Sunday, October 24th. It runs from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day. It will be held inside the historic Stables for the first time ever, which most people have never stepped foot inside. There will be over 80 vendors, with a selection of holiday decor for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, along with gift items. There will also be works of art from stained glass and re-purposed jewelry to handmade textiles and paintings.

FESTIVAL ・ 14 DAYS AGO