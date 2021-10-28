CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homemade for the holidays: MMA to host 45th Holiday Craft Show

Cover picture for the articleWARRENSBURG — Mid-Missouri Artists, Inc. and Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will sponsor the 45th Holiday Arts and Crafts Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Warrensburg Community Center. This show is unique in that all...

