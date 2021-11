R-Type Final 2‘s first round of DLC featured seven additional levels, broken up by three sets. These levels were all remade versions of ones from other games in the series. The second group has had the first of three additional DLC sets revealed and set 4 is now available. Much like sets 1 and 2, set 4 adds two more levels to the game, one of which fans will be intimately familiar with and another that many probably weren’t expecting. They both add even more to the game, but the question stands: is R-Type Final 2‘s DLC set 4 worth it?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO