The opioid epidemic continues across Virginia and the nation, with the state projecting a record number of lives lost to overdoses by year’s end. Overdose deaths are projected to claim the lives of 2,619 people in Virginia in 2021, according to a report updated in October from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office of the Virginia Department of Health. That's a 13.43% increase from the 2,309 overdose deaths in Virginia last year. Overdoses have been the most common type of accidental death in Virginia since 2014. Most of the overdose deaths since 2015 have stemmed from use of illicit opioids instead of by prescription opioids. The rate of overdose deaths involving prescription opioids has remained relatively flat since 2007, according to the report.

