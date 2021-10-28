CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Shore, KY

Suspicious package cleared after investigation

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 8 days ago
SOUTH SHORE — At approximately 2:06 p.m. on October 27, 2021, emergency service authorities were called to the MarkWest plant in South Shore due to a suspicious package being found on a barge.

Due to similar incidents occurring around the region and the package being unidentifiable, site officials and emergency services aired on the side of caution and requested assistance from state and federal agencies. River and rail traffic was stopped during the investigation.

The FBI, ATF and Kentucky State Police Hazardous Device Team responded to the site and was able to successfully clear the package as non-hazardous and determined it was a replacement part for a section of the barge and was not properly identified as such.

The incident was cleared at 7:54 p.m. The following agencies responded: Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Portsmouth Police, South Shore Police, South Shore FD, Maloneton FD, Firebrick FD, Washington Township FD, Portsmouth FD, Lloyd FD, Portsmouth Ambulance, Greenup County Emergency Management and Public Safety Office, Ohio Highway Patrol.

Portsmouth, OH
