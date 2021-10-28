Should Mandan ND Get A DOT Office?

The good and bad of Halloween comes out every year. We have all survived another spooky night of Halloween. This year it came on a Sunday night, filled with goblins, ghosts, witches, and unfortunately eggs. The tradition of Halloween has pretty much stayed the same, kids from almost all ages look forward to this day for months. Costumes are either made by a creative mom or store-bought. Neighborhoods come alive with the trick-or-treaters going door to door for their pursuit of candy. Halloween night always shows its ugly side, and this is not something new. Usually, the older, GROWN UP kids get their hands on some eggs, they start scrambling ( yes pun intended ) up some trouble.

MANDAN, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO