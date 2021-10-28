CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castellanos scores to help NYCFC beat Fire 1-0

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

NEW YORK -- ValentÃn Castellanos scored on a penalty kick and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night. New York City (13-11-8), which...

nycfc.com

Match Recap | NYCFC 1-0 Chicago Fire

New York City FC were hoping for back-to-back wins on Wednesday night as they welcomed Chicago Fire to the Bronx. A quiet first half saw few chances created by either side. In the second period, a surging run by Malte Amundsen drew a penalty for NYCFC that was converted by Taty Castellanos. In the end that would prove enough for NYCFC to secure all three points against a resurgent Chicago Fire side.
MLS
chatsports.com

NYCFC 1, Chicago Fire 0: Man of the Match

A relatively uneventful game had only one flashpoint that lead to a goal, and the Chicago Fire came out on the wrong side of it. But there were a few bright spots on the night, almost all of which came from out Man of the Match, Fabian Herbers. Herbers did a good job at finding the limited space and wound up with two shots on goal tonight and kept the ball well against NYCFC’s pressure.
MLS
kvnutalk

Beric, Slonina help Fire beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 – Cache Valley Daily

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric scored moments before halftime and the Chicago Fire held on to beat Real Salt Lake 1-0. Beric stopped a cross by Miguel Ángel Navarro, turned and blasted a shot inside the post in the 45th minute for Chicago. Gabriel Slonina had five saves for the Fire and the 17-year-old rookie has four shutouts this season.
MLS
chatsports.com

NYCFC 1, Chicago Fire 0: Quick & Dirty Recap

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against NYCFC. The Fire lost 1-0. Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Duissi scores before halftime, helps Austin beat Dynamo 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored in first-half injury time and expansion Austin FC beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday. Alexander Ring, on a counter-attack, turned around to avoid a pair of defenders and tapped a roller to Driussi for a side-footed finish and a 2-0 lead. Austin scored on an own goal in the seventh minute. The Dynamo’s Zarek Valentin was called for a foul in the area, leading to a penalty kick by Cecilio Domínguez that bounced off the left post and then the right before careening off goalkeeper Marko Maric into the goal. Houston scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time when Nick Lima’s clearance attempt for Austin deflected off defender Julio Cascante.
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Przybylko's PK goal helps Union beat Nashville 1-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored on a penalty kick, Andre Blake had his career-high 11th shutout of the season and the Philadelphia Union beat Nashville 1-0 on Saturday night. Nashville's Taylor Washington was called for a handball in the box and Przybylko converted from the spot in the...
MLS
Derrick

Fabio scores in 91st minute, Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Fabio scored a game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time as the New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0 on Saturday. New York (13-12-7) has not scored or conceded more than one goal in its last nine home matches, including winning the last three 1-0. The Red Bulls are the first team to play nine straight home matches without either team reaching two goals since Columbus in 2006.
MLS
CBS Boston

New England Revolution Unveil New Crest, Brand Identity

BOSTON (CBS) — After the best regular season in MLS history, the New England Revolution are embracing change. The team on Thursday unveiled a new crest and brand identity, both of which will debut in the 2022 MLS season. Replacing the flag logo will be a crest with the letter R, “in a style reminiscent of the Revolutionary War era.” The new crest of the New England Revolution, which will go into effect as the club’s primary logo ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. (Photo from New England Revolution) “A red strikethrough of the R roots the club’s identity in the defiant...
MLS
abc17news.com

Olofsson scores twice to help Sabres beat Lightning 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. Drake Caggiula, Vinnie Hinostroza and Robert Hagg also scored for the Sabres in their first win against the Lightning in eight meetings. Tage Thompson had two assists. Alex Killorn had a goal for the Lightning, who opened a back-to-back trip with their first road loss of the season. Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots in his Tampa Bay debut.
NHL
CBS Seattle

NWSL Playoffs Start Sunday; Carli Lloyd Possibly Playing In Last Match

(CBS New York) — The National Women’s Soccer League playoffs kick off this Sunday, November 7. The action starts with quarterfinal matchups between the fourth-seeded Chicago Red Stars and fifth-seeded NJ/NY Gotham FC and between the third-seeded Washington Spirit and sixth-seeded North Carolina Courage. The former matchup will air on CBS Sports Network and the latter on Paramount+. The Red Stars, led by Mallory Pugh, Casey Krueger, Sarah Gorden and Kealia Watt, will be making their sixth-straight playoff appearance. Gordon, one of the team’s top defenders, played every minute of the team’s 24 matches this season. Gotham FC features soccer legend...
SOCCER
