Castellanos scores to help NYCFC beat Fire 1-0

BOSTON (CBS) — After the best regular season in MLS history, the New England Revolution are embracing change. The team on Thursday unveiled a new crest and brand identity, both of which will debut in the 2022 MLS season. Replacing the flag logo will be a crest with the letter R, “in a style reminiscent of the Revolutionary War era.” The new crest of the New England Revolution, which will go into effect as the club’s primary logo ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. (Photo from New England Revolution) “A red strikethrough of the R roots the club’s identity in the defiant...

MLS ・ 21 HOURS AGO