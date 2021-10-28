Florida woman accused of selling fentanyl while running drug rehab facility

Arrested: Misty Leigh Gilley is accused of selling drugs out of her home and her drug rehabilitation office in Central Florida. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of selling fentanyl while running a drug rehabilitation facility, authorities said.

Misty Leigh Gilley, 50, of Altamonte Springs, was charged with two counts of selling fentanyl, one count of possession of opium or a derivative with intent to sell, one count of cocaine possession, one count of possession of drug equipment, and one count of the use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony, according to an arrest affidavit by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Gilley was selling fentanyl to patients out of the business and from her home, WFTV reported.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Seminole County deputy said he received information about Gilley allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine from Speedy Recovery in Altamonte Springs.

The sheriff’s office utilized an informant to conduct a “buy/walk” of narcotics, the arrest affidavit stated. The informant then allegedly bought 0.2 grams of fentanyl from Gilley at her business for $40, the affidavit stated. The informant later bought 0.7 grams of fentanyl from Gilley’s home for $160, according to the affidavit.

The narcotics were field-tested and were positive for fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

An undercover agent went to the business and “observed Gilley running peer group meetings helping others with substance abuse disorder by providing guidance and advice on overcoming addiction,” according to the affidavit.

Deputies later executed a pair of search warrants and found multiple bags of fentanyl in a backpack, the affidavit stated. Deputies also found residue of fentanyl and used needles in garbage cans.

“I’m proud of our team who acted swiftly to bring her into custody and hold her accountable for her actions,” Lemma said in a statement. “I never thought we would have to be worried about someone running a drug treatment facility dealing and administering drugs on the inside of the location. It’s a sad day in our society when you can’t even trust the locations that claim they are helping to get you clean.”

©2021 Cox Media Group