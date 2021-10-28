CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New World's Late Night Patch Aims To Address "Top Issues" Players Encounter And Restore Outpost Rush

By Michael Byrne
mmobomb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that New World, the MMORPG from Amazon Games, has had its fair share of issues since launch. In fact, Troy "Noobfridge" Blackburn here at MMOBomb was just ranting about some of the more notable bugs and issues in his livestream today. In just a few hours, hopefully, some...

